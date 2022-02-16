Market Analysts see Cinedigm Corp. [CIDM] gaining to $3. Time to buy?

Cinedigm Corp. [NASDAQ: CIDM] surged by $0.33 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $1.22 during the day while it closed the day at $1.12. The company report on February 14, 2022 that Cinedigm Reports Strong Fiscal 2022 Third Quarter Financial Results With Record Streaming Revenues.

Consolidated Revenues of $14.1 Million Up 42% Over Prior YearStreaming Revenues Up 104% Over Prior YearAd-Supported Streaming Revenues Up 100% Over Prior YearSubscription Streaming Revenues Up 109% Over Prior YearNet Income of $4.3 Million Year-to-Date or $0.03 Per Share.

Cinedigm Corp. (“Cinedigm” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ:CIDM), a premier streaming technology and entertainment company super-serving enthusiast fan bases, today announced its financial results for the three and nine-month periods ended December 31, 2021.

Cinedigm Corp. stock has also gained 43.50% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CIDM stock has declined by -49.78% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -31.71% and lost -3.45% year-on date.

The market cap for CIDM stock reached $199.25 million, with 168.28 million shares outstanding and 151.64 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.68M shares, CIDM reached a trading volume of 33628777 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cinedigm Corp. [CIDM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CIDM shares is $4.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CIDM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for Cinedigm Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 21, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, The Benchmark Company raised their target price to Speculative Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 07, 2020, representing the official price target for Cinedigm Corp. stock. On June 27, 2014, analysts decreased their price target for CIDM shares from 3.50 to 3.25.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cinedigm Corp. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for CIDM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for CIDM in the course of the last twelve months was 94.88 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

CIDM stock trade performance evaluation

Cinedigm Corp. [CIDM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 43.50. With this latest performance, CIDM shares gained by 4.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CIDM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.59 for Cinedigm Corp. [CIDM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0710, while it was recorded at 0.8717 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6065 for the last 200 days.

Cinedigm Corp. [CIDM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Cinedigm Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Cinedigm Corp. [CIDM] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CIDM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cinedigm Corp. go to 10.00%.

Cinedigm Corp. [CIDM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $25 million, or 15.90% of CIDM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CIDM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 6,521,429, which is approximately 10.306% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 6,222,976 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.92 million in CIDM stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $4.23 million in CIDM stock with ownership of nearly 23.043% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cinedigm Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 40 institutional holders increased their position in Cinedigm Corp. [NASDAQ:CIDM] by around 7,990,880 shares. Additionally, 18 investors decreased positions by around 2,657,041 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 21,536,243 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 32,184,164 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CIDM stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,501,603 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 1,885,562 shares during the same period.