Market Analysts see Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX] gaining to $51. Time to buy?

Boston Scientific Corporation [NYSE: BSX] price plunged by -0.88 percent to reach at -$0.38. The company report on February 14, 2022 that Boston Scientific to Participate in 11th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference.

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE: BSX) will participate in SVB Leerink’s 11th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Thursday, February 17, 2022.

Dan Brennan, executive vice president and chief financial officer, and Lauren Tengler, vice president, Investor Relations, will participate in a 30-minute question-and-answer session with the host analyst at approximately 9:20 a.m. EST. A live webcast of the session will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Boston Scientific website at investors.bostonscientific.com.

A sum of 7963573 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 9.17M shares. Boston Scientific Corporation shares reached a high of $43.23 and dropped to a low of $42.44 until finishing in the latest session at $42.73.

The one-year BSX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.21. The average equity rating for BSX stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BSX shares is $49.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BSX stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Boston Scientific Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 10, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 26, 2021, representing the official price target for Boston Scientific Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $51, while Barclays analysts kept a Overweight rating on BSX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Boston Scientific Corporation is set at 1.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for BSX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.35. Price to Free Cash Flow for BSX in the course of the last twelve months was 33.33 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

BSX Stock Performance Analysis:

Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.42. With this latest performance, BSX shares dropped by -4.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BSX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.18 for Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.55, while it was recorded at 43.70 for the last single week of trading, and 43.05 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Boston Scientific Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.34 and a Gross Margin at +68.78. Boston Scientific Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.76.

Boston Scientific Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

BSX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BSX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Boston Scientific Corporation go to 16.15%.

Boston Scientific Corporation [BSX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $55,262 million, or 93.20% of BSX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BSX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 125,391,513, which is approximately 2.444% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 111,621,630 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.81 billion in BSX stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $4.26 billion in BSX stock with ownership of nearly -8.079% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Boston Scientific Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 394 institutional holders increased their position in Boston Scientific Corporation [NYSE:BSX] by around 66,736,275 shares. Additionally, 417 investors decreased positions by around 78,807,553 shares, while 154 investors held positions by with 1,136,343,000 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,281,886,828 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BSX stock had 101 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,266,205 shares, while 96 institutional investors sold positions of 9,234,020 shares during the same period.