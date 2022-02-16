Loop Capital slashes price target on Ciena Corporation [CIEN] – find out why.

Ciena Corporation [NYSE: CIEN] gained 7.38% on the last trading session, reaching $68.53 price per share at the time. The company report on February 15, 2022 that Ciena Announces Internet Availability of 2022 Annual Meeting Proxy Materials.

Ciena® Corporation (NYSE: CIEN), a networking systems, services and software company, announced today that proxy materials are now available for its 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders to be held Thursday, March 31, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Gary B. Smith, President and CEO, and David M. Rothenstein, Senior Vice President and General Counsel, will facilitate the meeting.

Ciena Corporation represents 155.28 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $10.82 billion with the latest information. CIEN stock price has been found in the range of $64.16 to $68.815.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.65M shares, CIEN reached a trading volume of 4506525 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Ciena Corporation [CIEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CIEN shares is $80.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CIEN stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for Ciena Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price from $65 to $80. The new note on the price target was released on December 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Ciena Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $59 to $74, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on CIEN stock. On December 10, 2021, analysts increased their price target for CIEN shares from 67 to 85.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ciena Corporation is set at 2.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for CIEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for CIEN in the course of the last twelve months was 23.43 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.10.

Trading performance analysis for CIEN stock

Ciena Corporation [CIEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.82. With this latest performance, CIEN shares dropped by -4.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 24.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CIEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.17 for Ciena Corporation [CIEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 70.16, while it was recorded at 65.44 for the last single week of trading, and 59.45 for the last 200 days.

Ciena Corporation [CIEN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ciena Corporation [CIEN] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.57 and a Gross Margin at +44.25. Ciena Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.81.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.09, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.06.

Ciena Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.50.

Ciena Corporation [CIEN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CIEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ciena Corporation go to 7.80%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Ciena Corporation [CIEN]

There are presently around $8,646 million, or 92.20% of CIEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CIEN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 15,514,375, which is approximately 1.584% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 14,549,184 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $928.53 million in CIEN stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $567.22 million in CIEN stock with ownership of nearly 23.669% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ciena Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 270 institutional holders increased their position in Ciena Corporation [NYSE:CIEN] by around 12,871,029 shares. Additionally, 214 investors decreased positions by around 11,905,472 shares, while 80 investors held positions by with 110,697,678 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 135,474,179 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CIEN stock had 107 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,416,106 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 1,088,452 shares during the same period.