Jefferies lifts Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. [IVR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. [NYSE: IVR] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.73% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -6.04%. The company report on January 31, 2022 that Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. To Announce Fourth Quarter 2021 Results.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE: IVR) will announce its fourth quarter 2021 results Thursday, February 17, 2022 after market close. A conference call and audio webcast to review fourth quarter 2021 results will be held on Friday, February 18, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. ET. Scheduled to speak are John Anzalone, Chief Executive Officer; Lee Phegley, Chief Financial Officer; Brian Norris, Chief Investment Officer; Kevin Collins, President; and David Lyle, Chief Operating Officer.

A presentation will be available on the Company’s Web site at www.invescomortgagecapital.com prior to the call.

Over the last 12 months, IVR stock dropped by -33.78%. The one-year Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 17.0. The average equity rating for IVR stock is currently 3.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $776.28 million, with 311.74 million shares outstanding and 311.16 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.76M shares, IVR stock reached a trading volume of 5804800 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. [IVR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IVR shares is $3.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IVR stock is a recommendation set at 3.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 14, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price to Underperform. The new note on the price target was released on June 30, 2020, representing the official price target for Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $3 to $2, while Barclays kept a Underweight rating on IVR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for IVR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.61. Price to Free Cash Flow for IVR in the course of the last twelve months was 10.78.

IVR Stock Performance Analysis:

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. [IVR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.04. With this latest performance, IVR shares dropped by -11.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IVR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.07 for Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. [IVR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.79, while it was recorded at 2.59 for the last single week of trading, and 3.22 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for IVR is now -9.65, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -59.28. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -77.89, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.81. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. [IVR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 528.74. Additionally, IVR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 84.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 83.73.

Receivables Turnover for the company is -15.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of -0.06.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. [IVR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $447 million, or 56.20% of IVR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IVR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 51,816,914, which is approximately -0.751% of the company’s market cap and around 0.18% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 32,974,703 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $84.42 million in IVR stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $26.66 million in IVR stock with ownership of nearly 15.966% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 126 institutional holders increased their position in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. [NYSE:IVR] by around 21,765,559 shares. Additionally, 86 investors decreased positions by around 14,302,537 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 138,460,052 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 174,528,148 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IVR stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,539,680 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 3,693,998 shares during the same period.