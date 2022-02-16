ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN] stock Initiated by BMO Capital Markets analyst, price target now $18

ImmunoGen Inc. [NASDAQ: IMGN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 4.69% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.22%. The company report on February 15, 2022 that ImmunoGen Announces a Global, Multi-Target License Agreement of its Novel Camptothecin ADC Platform to Lilly for Up to $1.7 Billion.

ImmunoGen Grants Lilly Exclusive Rights to Research, Develop, and Commercialize Antibody-Drug Conjugates Combining Targets Selected by Lilly with ImmunoGen’s Novel Camptothecin Platform.

ImmunoGen to Receive a $13 Million Upfront Payment for Initial Targets; Eligible to Receive an Additional $32.5 Million for Additional Targets.

Over the last 12 months, IMGN stock dropped by -35.56%. The one-year ImmunoGen Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 50.51. The average equity rating for IMGN stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.26 billion, with 204.84 million shares outstanding and 171.12 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.35M shares, IMGN stock reached a trading volume of 6697985 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IMGN shares is $11.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IMGN stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for ImmunoGen Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $7 to $12. The new note on the price target was released on December 01, 2021, representing the official price target for ImmunoGen Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on IMGN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ImmunoGen Inc. is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for IMGN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.13.

IMGN Stock Performance Analysis:

ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.22. With this latest performance, IMGN shares dropped by -10.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -35.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IMGN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.83 for ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.40, while it was recorded at 5.79 for the last single week of trading, and 6.11 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ImmunoGen Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN] shares currently have an operating margin of -15.79. ImmunoGen Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -33.54.

Return on Total Capital for IMGN is now -15.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -49.49. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -659.86, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.03. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 122.06. Additionally, IMGN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 66.69, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN] managed to generate an average of -$561,671 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.32 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.45.ImmunoGen Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

ImmunoGen Inc. [IMGN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,040 million, or 83.90% of IMGN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IMGN stocks are: RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 20,241,458, which is approximately 9.904% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 15,131,752 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $83.83 million in IMGN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $82.34 million in IMGN stock with ownership of nearly -3.371% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ImmunoGen Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 131 institutional holders increased their position in ImmunoGen Inc. [NASDAQ:IMGN] by around 31,425,348 shares. Additionally, 85 investors decreased positions by around 20,448,024 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 135,867,594 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 187,740,966 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IMGN stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,958,465 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 5,330,681 shares during the same period.