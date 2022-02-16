ImmunityBio Inc. [IBRX] Revenue clocked in at $0.60 million, up 15.63% YTD: What’s Next?

ImmunityBio Inc. [NASDAQ: IBRX] surged by $1.28 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $7.12 during the day while it closed the day at $7.03. The company report on February 15, 2022 that Athenex Announces Completion of Sale of Dunkirk Manufacturing Facility.

Athenex, Inc., (NASDAQ: ATNX), a global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions, announced today the close of the sale of its leasehold interest in a manufacturing facility in Dunkirk, New York, to ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ: IBRX), for approximately $40 million.

“We are pleased with the opportunity to partner with ImmunityBio on the sale of our leasehold at the Dunkirk facility,” said Jeffrey Yordon, Chief Operating Officer, President Athenex Pharmaceutical Division, “They are well positioned to build on the foundation that we established in this state-of-the-art facility, and we look forward to continuing to work with the Dunkirk team in the future as a contract manufacturing partner.”.

ImmunityBio Inc. stock has also gained 21.42% of its value over the past 7 days. However, IBRX stock has declined by -1.54% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -29.98% and gained 15.63% year-on date.

The market cap for IBRX stock reached $2.85 billion, with 391.85 million shares outstanding and 102.98 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.75M shares, IBRX reached a trading volume of 5771949 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about ImmunityBio Inc. [IBRX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IBRX shares is $20.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IBRX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ImmunityBio Inc. is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for IBRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4754.74.

IBRX stock trade performance evaluation

ImmunityBio Inc. [IBRX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.42. With this latest performance, IBRX shares gained by 5.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -79.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IBRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.96 for ImmunityBio Inc. [IBRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.08, while it was recorded at 6.23 for the last single week of trading, and 10.05 for the last 200 days.

ImmunityBio Inc. [IBRX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ImmunityBio Inc. [IBRX] shares currently have an operating margin of -82545.95. ImmunityBio Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -83227.93.

Return on Total Capital for IBRX is now -67.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -71.40. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -77.61, with Return on Assets sitting at -61.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ImmunityBio Inc. [IBRX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 14.26. Additionally, IBRX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.76. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8.36, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ImmunityBio Inc. [IBRX] managed to generate an average of -$540,251 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.ImmunityBio Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for ImmunityBio Inc. [IBRX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IBRX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ImmunityBio Inc. go to -1.70%.

ImmunityBio Inc. [IBRX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $200 million, or 8.30% of IBRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IBRX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7,138,537, which is approximately 1.526% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 6,215,377 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $35.74 million in IBRX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $30.71 million in IBRX stock with ownership of nearly -3.778% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ImmunityBio Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 80 institutional holders increased their position in ImmunityBio Inc. [NASDAQ:IBRX] by around 4,675,933 shares. Additionally, 52 investors decreased positions by around 1,873,420 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 28,208,081 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 34,757,434 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IBRX stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,314,439 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 299,412 shares during the same period.