IAA Inc. [IAA] moved up 1.97: Why It’s Important

IAA Inc. [NYSE: IAA] traded at a high on 02/15/22, posting a 1.97 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $36.29. The company report on February 11, 2022 that IAA, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year Fiscal 2021 Financial Results.

Delivers Record 2021 Results.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4110782 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of IAA Inc. stands at 9.43% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.01%.

The market cap for IAA stock reached $6.29 billion, with 134.80 million shares outstanding and 134.59 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.05M shares, IAA reached a trading volume of 4110782 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about IAA Inc. [IAA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IAA shares is $67.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IAA stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for IAA Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 14, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on February 11, 2022, representing the official price target for IAA Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for IAA Inc. is set at 2.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for IAA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.65. Price to Free Cash Flow for IAA in the course of the last twelve months was 26.42 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.40.

How has IAA stock performed recently?

IAA Inc. [IAA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -19.30. With this latest performance, IAA shares dropped by -23.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IAA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.35 for IAA Inc. [IAA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 47.07, while it was recorded at 39.92 for the last single week of trading, and 53.31 for the last 200 days.

IAA Inc. [IAA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and IAA Inc. [IAA] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.53 and a Gross Margin at +32.99. IAA Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.07.

Return on Total Capital for IAA is now 15.00, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, IAA Inc. [IAA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3,162.82. Additionally, IAA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 96.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 79.20. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3,028.53, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 92.82.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, IAA Inc. [IAA] managed to generate an average of $53,516 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.90 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.54.IAA Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Insider trade positions for IAA Inc. [IAA]

There are presently around $4,745 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IAA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 12,279,290, which is approximately -0.134% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,591,698 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $412.55 million in IAA stocks shares; and MELVIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $338.11 million in IAA stock with ownership of nearly 93.878% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in IAA Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 167 institutional holders increased their position in IAA Inc. [NYSE:IAA] by around 11,435,501 shares. Additionally, 175 investors decreased positions by around 11,409,274 shares, while 66 investors held positions by with 110,489,928 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 133,334,703 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IAA stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,699,738 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 1,207,592 shares during the same period.