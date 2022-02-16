Guggenheim lifts Nuance Communications Inc. [NUAN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Nuance Communications Inc. [NASDAQ: NUAN] surged by $0.06 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $55.37 during the day while it closed the day at $55.31. The company report on February 10, 2022 that Forbes Names Nuance one of America’s Best Employers for 2022.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) announced today that it has been named one of America’s Best Employers in 2022 by Forbes and Statista. This prestigious distinction is based on feedback from approximately 60,000 U.S. employees who answered a series of questions around culture and working conditions, salary, the potential for development, and company image regarding their current employer. Employees were also asked about their willingness to recommend their company to friends and family.

Nuance is deeply committed to ensuring its employees are supported across all facets of their lives. The company offers competitive benefits and leave policies, professional development, and continuing education opportunities, as well as employee resource groups, flexible work schedules, paid time off and paid volunteer hours with the objective of encouraging all employees to bring their best selves to work while also being able to pursue personal interests. Additionally, Nuance places a large focus on its Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion efforts and has been recognized for its work across recruitment, retention, and advancement of people from underrepresented groups, as well as inclusive culture through leadership, employee engagement, accountability, and workforce demographics.

Nuance Communications Inc. stock has also gained 0.02% of its value over the past 7 days. However, NUAN stock has inclined by 0.60% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 0.73% and lost -0.02% year-on date.

The market cap for NUAN stock reached $17.67 billion, with 317.36 million shares outstanding and 296.59 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.58M shares, NUAN reached a trading volume of 6063315 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NUAN shares is $57.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NUAN stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Nuance Communications Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 30, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on August 06, 2020, representing the official price target for Nuance Communications Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $31, while SVB Leerink analysts kept a Outperform rating on NUAN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nuance Communications Inc. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for NUAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for NUAN in the course of the last twelve months was 118.78 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

Nuance Communications Inc. [NUAN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.02. With this latest performance, NUAN shares dropped by -0.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NUAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.01 for Nuance Communications Inc. [NUAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 55.19, while it was recorded at 55.37 for the last single week of trading, and 54.81 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nuance Communications Inc. [NUAN] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.01 and a Gross Margin at +58.26. Nuance Communications Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.28.

Return on Total Capital for NUAN is now 4.48, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.75. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.23, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.50. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nuance Communications Inc. [NUAN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 58.20. Additionally, NUAN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.79, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 28.87. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 35.49, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 21.83.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nuance Communications Inc. [NUAN] managed to generate an average of -$2,518 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.36 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.39.Nuance Communications Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NUAN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nuance Communications Inc. go to 5.20%.

There are presently around $15,448 million, or 85.00% of NUAN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NUAN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 28,828,519, which is approximately 2.309% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 17,380,515 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $960.27 million in NUAN stocks shares; and PENTWATER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $958.03 million in NUAN stock with ownership of nearly -1.282% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nuance Communications Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 201 institutional holders increased their position in Nuance Communications Inc. [NASDAQ:NUAN] by around 47,787,478 shares. Additionally, 212 investors decreased positions by around 43,637,582 shares, while 77 investors held positions by with 188,171,131 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 279,596,191 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NUAN stock had 63 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,813,388 shares, while 63 institutional investors sold positions of 14,903,002 shares during the same period.