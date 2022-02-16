Global Cord Blood Corporation [CO] stock Reiterated by ROTH Capital analyst, price target now $7.25

Global Cord Blood Corporation [NYSE: CO] loss -2.86% or -0.12 points to close at $4.07 with a heavy trading volume of 4180444 shares. The company report on December 16, 2021 that Global Cord Blood Corporation Announces Rejection of Alternate Ocean Proposal.

Global Cord Blood Corporation (NYSE: CO) (“GCBC” or the “Company”), China’s leading provider of cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services, today announced that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) decided to reject the non-binding proposal letter (“Alternate Ocean Proposal”) from Alternate Ocean Investment Company Limited (“Alternate Ocean”) received by the Board dated March 2, 2021, pursuant to which Alternate Ocean proposed to acquire all outstanding ordinary shares of the Company for US$5.00 per ordinary share in cash, based on the recommendation from a special committee of independent directors (the “Special Committee”). The Special Committee and the Board believe such proposal in its original form fails to properly reflect the value of the Company and maximize shareholder value.

The daily chart for CO points out that the company has recorded -12.85% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 62.56K shares, CO reached to a volume of 4180444 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Global Cord Blood Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 21, 2015. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price from $6.50 to $6.75. The new note on the price target was released on June 26, 2015, representing the official price target for Global Cord Blood Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $6.25 to $6.50, while ROTH Capital kept a Buy rating on CO stock. On February 25, 2014, analysts increased their price target for CO shares from 5 to 7.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Global Cord Blood Corporation is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for CO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for CO in the course of the last twelve months was 4.58 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 10.20.

Global Cord Blood Corporation [CO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.86. With this latest performance, CO shares dropped by -7.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.33 for Global Cord Blood Corporation [CO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.16, while it was recorded at 4.09 for the last single week of trading, and 4.71 for the last 200 days.

Global Cord Blood Corporation [CO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Global Cord Blood Corporation [CO] shares currently have an operating margin of +46.99 and a Gross Margin at +83.20. Global Cord Blood Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +43.83.

Return on Total Capital for CO is now 13.19, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.33. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.33, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Global Cord Blood Corporation [CO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.04. Additionally, CO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.04, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.02. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.00, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.00.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Global Cord Blood Corporation [CO] managed to generate an average of $61,698 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.46 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.Global Cord Blood Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.20 and a Current Ratio set at 10.20.

Global Cord Blood Corporation [CO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Global Cord Blood Corporation go to 30.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Global Cord Blood Corporation [CO]

There are presently around $45 million, or 19.20% of CO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CO stocks are: OASIS MANAGEMENT CO LTD. with ownership of 2,905,570, which is approximately 15.994% of the company’s market cap and around 49.60% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 2,888,189 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.1 million in CO stocks shares; and MAN GROUP PLC, currently with $7.17 million in CO stock with ownership of nearly -3.675% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Global Cord Blood Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 16 institutional holders increased their position in Global Cord Blood Corporation [NYSE:CO] by around 1,117,257 shares. Additionally, 13 investors decreased positions by around 553,126 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 9,099,746 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,770,129 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CO stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 252,528 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 251,574 shares during the same period.