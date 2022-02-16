For QuantumScape Corporation [QS], Analyst sees a rise to $18. What next?

QuantumScape Corporation [NYSE: QS] surged by $1.69 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $17.58 during the day while it closed the day at $17.51. The company report on February 10, 2022 that QuantumScape Appoints Three New Members to Board of Directors.

Jeneanne Hanley, Gena Lovett and Susan Huppertz bring valuable executive experience spanning automotive and high-volume manufacturing.

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE: QS) has appointed three new members to its board of directors: Jeneanne Hanley, former senior vice president at Lear Corporation; Gena Lovett, former vice president of operations for defense, space and security at Boeing; and Susan Huppertz, chief manufacturing and supply chain officer at Hubbell Inc. The appointments were approved by a unanimous vote of existing board members. Also, long-time director John Doerr, chairman of Kleiner Perkins, is retiring from the QuantumScape board after over a decade of service.

QuantumScape Corporation stock has also gained 5.17% of its value over the past 7 days. However, QS stock has declined by -56.85% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -13.45% and lost -21.09% year-on date.

The market cap for QS stock reached $7.79 billion, with 417.83 million shares outstanding and 247.61 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.43M shares, QS reached a trading volume of 7420606 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about QuantumScape Corporation [QS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QS shares is $26.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QS stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for QuantumScape Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 28, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 16, 2021, representing the official price target for QuantumScape Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $35, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on QS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for QuantumScape Corporation is set at 1.38 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.47.

QS stock trade performance evaluation

QuantumScape Corporation [QS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.17. With this latest performance, QS shares dropped by -15.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -73.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.03 for QuantumScape Corporation [QS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.22, while it was recorded at 16.66 for the last single week of trading, and 24.68 for the last 200 days.

QuantumScape Corporation [QS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for QS is now -30.58, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -641.69. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -672.09, with Return on Assets sitting at -271.44. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, QuantumScape Corporation [QS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.54. Additionally, QS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.17. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.20, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.09.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, QuantumScape Corporation [QS] managed to generate an average of -$5,880,339 per employee.QuantumScape Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 42.80 and a Current Ratio set at 42.80.

QuantumScape Corporation [QS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,616 million, or 33.80% of QS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QS stocks are: CAPRICORN INVESTMENT GROUP LLC with ownership of 17,866,380, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 17,319,993 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $274.0 million in QS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $140.49 million in QS stock with ownership of nearly 13.453% of the company’s market capitalization.

222 institutional holders increased their position in QuantumScape Corporation [NYSE:QS] by around 35,056,866 shares. Additionally, 118 investors decreased positions by around 10,222,576 shares, while 63 investors held positions by with 56,860,495 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 102,139,937 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QS stock had 95 new institutional investments in for a total of 21,933,492 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 2,259,904 shares during the same period.