For Marriott International Inc. [MAR], Analyst sees a drop to $163. What next?

Marriott International Inc. [NASDAQ: MAR] price surged by 5.76 percent to reach at $9.87. The company report on February 14, 2022 that THE LUXURY COLLECTION DEBUTS IN DOMINICAN REPUBLIC’S NORTHERN COAST.

The Ocean Club, a Luxury Collection Resort, Costa Norte Offers Global Explorers Captivating Experiences in Puerto Plata.

The Luxury Collection, part of Marriott Bonvoy’s portfolio of 30 extraordinary hotel brands, welcomes The Ocean Club, a Luxury Collection Resort, Costa Norte in the Dominican Republic’s northern coast to its unique ensemble of experiential hotels. Just a 15-minute drive from Puerto Plata Airport, the resort is located deep within the expansive beachfront landscape of the island. Throughout the property, a contemporary and sophisticated design, by Chapi Chapo Design, is portrayed while materiality makes a connection to the place – it is an intimate retreat suffused with natural beauty and distinctive cultural experiences.

A sum of 4241684 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.20M shares. Marriott International Inc. shares reached a high of $181.344 and dropped to a low of $174.54 until finishing in the latest session at $181.20.

The one-year MAR stock forecast points to a potential downside of -8.54. The average equity rating for MAR stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Marriott International Inc. [MAR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MAR shares is $166.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MAR stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for Marriott International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 02, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price from $145 to $160. The new note on the price target was released on October 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Marriott International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $150, while Loop Capital analysts kept a Hold rating on MAR stock. On February 22, 2021, analysts increased their price target for MAR shares from 150 to 158.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marriott International Inc. is set at 5.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for MAR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 64.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for MAR in the course of the last twelve months was 99.64 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

MAR Stock Performance Analysis:

Marriott International Inc. [MAR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.63. With this latest performance, MAR shares gained by 11.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 39.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 37.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MAR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.24 for Marriott International Inc. [MAR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 161.84, while it was recorded at 174.12 for the last single week of trading, and 149.47 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Marriott International Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Marriott International Inc. [MAR] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.10 and a Gross Margin at +17.99. Marriott International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.51.

Return on Total Capital for MAR is now 10.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.43. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -47.13, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.07. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Marriott International Inc. [MAR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2,638.60. Additionally, MAR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 96.35, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.93. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2,331.63, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 85.14.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Marriott International Inc. [MAR] managed to generate an average of -$2,207 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.43.Marriott International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Marriott International Inc. [MAR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $33,702 million, or 61.00% of MAR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MAR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 20,956,076, which is approximately 3.357% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 15,833,129 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.71 billion in MAR stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.08 billion in MAR stock with ownership of nearly 5.284% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Marriott International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 514 institutional holders increased their position in Marriott International Inc. [NASDAQ:MAR] by around 13,935,399 shares. Additionally, 391 investors decreased positions by around 12,576,851 shares, while 242 investors held positions by with 170,197,771 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 196,710,021 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MAR stock had 164 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,840,426 shares, while 69 institutional investors sold positions of 3,413,556 shares during the same period.