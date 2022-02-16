For Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. [KPTI], Analyst sees a rise to $8. What next?

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: KPTI] traded at a high on 02/14/22, posting a 8.41 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $11.08. The company report on February 11, 2022 that Karyopharm to Participate at 11th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: KPTI), a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies, today announced that Richard Paulson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Karyopharm, will participate in a fireside chat at the 11th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference. The conference is being conducted in a virtual format and the fireside chat will take place on Friday, February 18, 2022 at 1:40 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the fireside chat, along with accompanying slides, can be accessed under “Events & Presentations” in the Investor section of the Company’s website, http://investors.karyopharm.com/events-presentations, and will be available for replay for 90 days following the event.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6882099 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. stands at 13.19% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.81%.

The market cap for KPTI stock reached $748.01 million, with 75.46 million shares outstanding and 68.45 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.43M shares, KPTI reached a trading volume of 6882099 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. [KPTI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KPTI shares is $14.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KPTI stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $27 to $10. The new note on the price target was released on November 19, 2021, representing the official price target for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while SVB Leerink analysts kept a Mkt Perform rating on KPTI stock. On August 06, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for KPTI shares from 17 to 8.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for KPTI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.57.

How has KPTI stock performed recently?

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. [KPTI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.20. With this latest performance, KPTI shares gained by 37.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 139.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KPTI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.82 for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. [KPTI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.71, while it was recorded at 9.53 for the last single week of trading, and 7.62 for the last 200 days.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. [KPTI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. [KPTI] shares currently have an operating margin of -46.84 and a Gross Margin at +98.38. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -59.14.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.50 and a Current Ratio set at 3.50.

Insider trade positions for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. [KPTI]

There are presently around $568 million, or 77.60% of KPTI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KPTI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 8,918,206, which is approximately 1.455% of the company’s market cap and around 9.66% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 5,513,680 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $56.35 million in KPTI stocks shares; and PALO ALTO INVESTORS LP, currently with $55.91 million in KPTI stock with ownership of nearly 1.624% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 74 institutional holders increased their position in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:KPTI] by around 5,967,932 shares. Additionally, 66 investors decreased positions by around 7,473,381 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 42,169,895 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 55,611,208 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KPTI stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,557,479 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 555,404 shares during the same period.