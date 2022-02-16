For Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO], Analyst sees a rise to $10. What next?

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: INO] gained 6.13% on the last trading session, reaching $3.46 price per share at the time. The company report on February 15, 2022 that INOVIO to Report Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2021 Financial Results on March 1, 2022.

INOVIO (NASDAQ: INO) announced today that fourth quarter 2021 financial results will be released after the market close on March 1, 2022. Following the release, INOVIO will host a live conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss financial results and provide a general business update.

A live and archived version of the audio presentation will be available online at http://ir.inovio.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx. This is a listen-only event but will include a live Q&A with analysts.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. represents 210.31 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $776.22 million with the latest information. INO stock price has been found in the range of $3.33 to $3.48.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.72M shares, INO reached a trading volume of 5361202 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INO shares is $12.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INO stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $8 to $6. The new note on the price target was released on December 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $9 to $8, while BofA Securities kept a Underperform rating on INO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for INO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 119.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.76.

Trading performance analysis for INO stock

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.46. With this latest performance, INO shares dropped by -27.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -59.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -77.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.53 for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.83, while it was recorded at 3.49 for the last single week of trading, and 7.07 for the last 200 days.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO] shares currently have an operating margin of -1760.60. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2245.39.

Return on Total Capital for INO is now -43.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -55.59. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -71.64, with Return on Assets sitting at -47.85. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.47. Additionally, INO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.18. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.96, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO] managed to generate an average of -$635,157 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.70 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.02.Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.50 and a Current Ratio set at 9.50.

An analysis of insider ownership at Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [INO]

There are presently around $276 million, or 38.00% of INO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 18,244,914, which is approximately -0.679% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 13,300,430 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $43.36 million in INO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $35.99 million in INO stock with ownership of nearly 0.755% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 93 institutional holders increased their position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:INO] by around 11,119,814 shares. Additionally, 99 investors decreased positions by around 2,913,313 shares, while 51 investors held positions by with 70,604,023 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 84,637,150 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. INO stock had 29 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,342,198 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 1,193,156 shares during the same period.