For Brookdale Senior Living Inc. [BKD], Analyst sees a rise to $9.80. What next?

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. [NYSE: BKD] jumped around 0.93 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $6.32 at the close of the session, up 17.25%. The company report on January 31, 2022 that Brookdale Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE: BKD) plans to release its fourth quarter and full-year 2021 financial results after the market closes on Monday, February 14, 2022. The Company also plans to discuss the results on a conference call scheduled Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at 9:00 AM ET.

BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING – EARNINGS CALLDate: Tuesday, February 15, 2022Time: 9:00 am ET / 8:00 am CTwww.brookdale.com/investor Call Within US: +1 (844) 200-6205Call Outside US: +1 (929) 526-1599Reference: Access Code 868526.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. stock is now 22.48% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BKD Stock saw the intraday high of $6.40 and lowest of $5.30 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 8.95, which means current price is +29.51% above from all time high which was touched on 02/15/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.46M shares, BKD reached a trading volume of 8905664 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Brookdale Senior Living Inc. [BKD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BKD shares is $7.87 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BKD stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Brookdale Senior Living Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 23, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays dropped their target price from $5 to $12. The new note on the price target was released on June 11, 2021, representing the official price target for Brookdale Senior Living Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4.50, while Jefferies analysts kept a Hold rating on BKD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Brookdale Senior Living Inc. is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for BKD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.42.

How has BKD stock performed recently?

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. [BKD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.57. With this latest performance, BKD shares gained by 16.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BKD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.49 for Brookdale Senior Living Inc. [BKD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.32, while it was recorded at 5.65 for the last single week of trading, and 6.64 for the last 200 days.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. [BKD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Brookdale Senior Living Inc. [BKD] shares currently have an operating margin of -6.26 and a Gross Margin at +5.91. Brookdale Senior Living Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.39.

Return on Total Capital for BKD is now -3.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.37. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.96, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Brookdale Senior Living Inc. [BKD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 680.25. Additionally, BKD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 87.18, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 73.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 650.93, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 83.43.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Brookdale Senior Living Inc. [BKD] managed to generate an average of $1,823 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 28.25 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.Brookdale Senior Living Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for Brookdale Senior Living Inc. [BKD]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BKD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Brookdale Senior Living Inc. go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for Brookdale Senior Living Inc. [BKD]

There are presently around $949 million, or 95.50% of BKD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BKD stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 24,497,392, which is approximately 0.162% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 17,422,757 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $93.91 million in BKD stocks shares; and CAMBER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $86.24 million in BKD stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 79 institutional holders increased their position in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. [NYSE:BKD] by around 24,091,723 shares. Additionally, 93 investors decreased positions by around 22,816,116 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 129,251,169 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 176,159,008 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BKD stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,277,592 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 5,341,398 shares during the same period.