For Arista Networks Inc. [ANET], Analyst sees a rise to $142. What next?

Arista Networks Inc. [NYSE: ANET] jumped around 7.12 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $129.94 at the close of the session, up 5.80%. The company report on February 14, 2022 that Arista Networks, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2021 Financial Results.

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE: ANET), an industry leader in data-driven, client to cloud networking for large data center, campus and routing environments, today announced financial results for its fourth quarter and the full year ended December 31, 2021.

Arista Networks Inc. stock is now -9.61% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ANET Stock saw the intraday high of $132.85 and lowest of $124.57 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 148.57, which means current price is +13.14% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.12M shares, ANET reached a trading volume of 6735002 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Arista Networks Inc. [ANET]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ANET shares is $141.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ANET stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Arista Networks Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on February 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price from $133 to $140. The new note on the price target was released on February 15, 2022, representing the official price target for Arista Networks Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $125 to $139, while Piper Sandler kept a Neutral rating on ANET stock. On February 15, 2022, analysts increased their price target for ANET shares from 157 to 170.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Arista Networks Inc. is set at 4.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for ANET stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for ANET in the course of the last twelve months was 45.89 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.40.

How has ANET stock performed recently?

Arista Networks Inc. [ANET] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.33. With this latest performance, ANET shares gained by 0.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 42.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 66.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ANET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.84 for Arista Networks Inc. [ANET]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 129.90, while it was recorded at 126.04 for the last single week of trading, and 104.77 for the last 200 days.

Arista Networks Inc. [ANET]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Arista Networks Inc. [ANET] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.19 and a Gross Margin at +63.94. Arista Networks Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.38.

Return on Total Capital for ANET is now 21.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 19.92. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.42, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.22. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Arista Networks Inc. [ANET] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.72. Additionally, ANET Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.90. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.18, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Arista Networks Inc. [ANET] managed to generate an average of $242,846 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.63 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.52.Arista Networks Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.40 and a Current Ratio set at 5.10.

Earnings analysis for Arista Networks Inc. [ANET]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ANET. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Arista Networks Inc. go to 19.02%.

Insider trade positions for Arista Networks Inc. [ANET]

There are presently around $24,136 million, or 65.80% of ANET stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ANET stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 24,915,335, which is approximately 0.633% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 17,330,539 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.13 billion in ANET stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $1.09 billion in ANET stock with ownership of nearly 4.185% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Arista Networks Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 377 institutional holders increased their position in Arista Networks Inc. [NYSE:ANET] by around 21,839,165 shares. Additionally, 323 investors decreased positions by around 18,811,774 shares, while 105 investors held positions by with 155,861,908 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 196,512,847 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ANET stock had 157 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,775,841 shares, while 55 institutional investors sold positions of 2,710,780 shares during the same period.