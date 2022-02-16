Fiserv Inc. [FISV] Revenue clocked in at $16.23 billion, down -6.47% YTD: What’s Next?

Fiserv Inc. [NASDAQ: FISV] loss -0.84% on the last trading session, reaching $97.07 price per share at the time. The company report on February 8, 2022 that Fiserv Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results.

GAAP revenue increased 11% in the quarter and 9% for the full year;GAAP EPS increased 14% in the quarter and 42% for the full year;Organic revenue growth was 11% both in the quarter and for the full year;Adjusted EPS increased 21% in the quarter and 26% for the full year;Company expects 2022 organic revenue growth of 7% to 9%and adjusted EPS of $6.40 to $6.55, or growth of 15% to 17%.

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2021.

Fiserv Inc. represents 661.40 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $65.26 billion with the latest information. FISV stock price has been found in the range of $96.185 to $98.87.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.35M shares, FISV reached a trading volume of 5137764 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Fiserv Inc. [FISV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FISV shares is $129.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FISV stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Fiserv Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies dropped their target price from $120 to $115. The new note on the price target was released on January 12, 2022, representing the official price target for Fiserv Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fiserv Inc. is set at 3.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for FISV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for FISV in the course of the last twelve months was 19.57 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Trading performance analysis for FISV stock

Fiserv Inc. [FISV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.48. With this latest performance, FISV shares dropped by -11.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -12.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FISV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.67 for Fiserv Inc. [FISV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 104.57, while it was recorded at 98.74 for the last single week of trading, and 108.11 for the last 200 days.

Fiserv Inc. [FISV]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fiserv Inc. [FISV] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.10 and a Gross Margin at +49.91. Fiserv Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.22.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.22, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.77.

Fiserv Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Fiserv Inc. [FISV]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FISV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fiserv Inc. go to 15.69%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Fiserv Inc. [FISV]

There are presently around $58,039 million, or 91.60% of FISV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FISV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 47,540,583, which is approximately -0.053% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 44,832,098 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.39 billion in FISV stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.95 billion in FISV stock with ownership of nearly -6.138% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fiserv Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 647 institutional holders increased their position in Fiserv Inc. [NASDAQ:FISV] by around 54,078,763 shares. Additionally, 669 investors decreased positions by around 61,488,940 shares, while 174 investors held positions by with 477,333,785 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 592,901,488 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FISV stock had 171 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,787,404 shares, while 140 institutional investors sold positions of 8,661,160 shares during the same period.