Fidelity National Financial Inc. [FNF] is -6.63% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Fidelity National Financial Inc. [NYSE: FNF] surged by $0.92 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $49.07 during the day while it closed the day at $48.72. The company report on February 15, 2022 that F&G Announces Wendy JB Young as Chief Financial Officer.

F&G, part of the FNF family of companies and a leading provider of insurance solutions serving retail annuity and life customers and institutional clients, has announced Wendy JB Young as Chief Financial Officer. Most recently, Young served as Chief Risk Officer for F&G.

“Wendy brings extensive industry experience and is highly regarded for her integrity and deep technical expertise,” said Chris Blunt, CEO of F&G. “She’s made a tremendous impact at F&G in her two decades of leadership here and is well suited to drive profitable growth and help the company achieve its long-term strategic goals.”.

Fidelity National Financial Inc. stock has also loss -4.32% of its value over the past 7 days. However, FNF stock has declined by -4.60% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 0.27% and lost -6.63% year-on date.

The market cap for FNF stock reached $14.06 billion, with 283.00 million shares outstanding and 267.92 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.06M shares, FNF reached a trading volume of 4460475 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Fidelity National Financial Inc. [FNF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FNF shares is $67.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FNF stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Fidelity National Financial Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on May 03, 2021, representing the official price target for Fidelity National Financial Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $29, while Compass Point analysts kept a Neutral rating on FNF stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fidelity National Financial Inc. is set at 1.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for FNF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.84. Price to Free Cash Flow for FNF in the course of the last twelve months was 5.29.

FNF stock trade performance evaluation

Fidelity National Financial Inc. [FNF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.32. With this latest performance, FNF shares dropped by -12.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FNF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.98 for Fidelity National Financial Inc. [FNF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 51.22, while it was recorded at 49.11 for the last single week of trading, and 48.08 for the last 200 days.

Fidelity National Financial Inc. [FNF]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fidelity National Financial Inc. [FNF] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.67. Fidelity National Financial Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.43.

Return on Total Capital for FNF is now 23.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 16.32. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.15, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.91. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fidelity National Financial Inc. [FNF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 36.83. Additionally, FNF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 26.92, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.36. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 35.07, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Fidelity National Financial Inc. [FNF] managed to generate an average of $53,663 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Fidelity National Financial Inc. [FNF] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FNF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fidelity National Financial Inc. go to 6.86%.

Fidelity National Financial Inc. [FNF]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $10,919 million, or 82.90% of FNF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FNF stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 33,708,680, which is approximately 2.05% of the company’s market cap and around 2.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 27,626,874 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.32 billion in FNF stocks shares; and BRAVE WARRIOR ADVISORS, LLC, currently with $412.99 million in FNF stock with ownership of nearly -1.734% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fidelity National Financial Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 348 institutional holders increased their position in Fidelity National Financial Inc. [NYSE:FNF] by around 17,198,078 shares. Additionally, 227 investors decreased positions by around 18,521,870 shares, while 110 investors held positions by with 192,703,154 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 228,423,102 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FNF stock had 118 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,851,256 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 8,210,709 shares during the same period.