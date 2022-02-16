Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN] Stock trading around $25.86 per share: What’s Next?

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [NYSE: ELAN] gained 2.90% or 0.73 points to close at $25.86 with a heavy trading volume of 4882948 shares. The company report on February 8, 2022 that TriRx Completes Acquisition of Elanco Manufacturing Facility in Speke, United Kingdom.

TriRx Pharmaceutical Services, LLC, a leading international CDMO, announced today that it has finalized and closed on its agreement with Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) to acquire the ownership and operations of its manufacturing site in Speke, United Kingdom. Elanco is one of the world’s leading animal health companies, dedicated to innovating and delivering products and services to prevent and treat disease in farm animals and pets. The two companies agreed a two-facilty sale and long-term supply agreement in 2021, covering a facility in Shawnee, Kansas, USA, and the Speke, UK site.

Timothy C. Tyson, Chairman & CEO of TriRx, stated, “The Speke facility deal constitutes the second part of our acquisition and supply agreement with Elanco, following our closing on the Shawnee, Kansas facility in August 2021. We look forward to continuing our successful strategic partnership with this global leader. This important two-facility acquisition represents a significant step in our strategy to be a leading global CDMO in both animal health and human health. We welcome the skilled workforce at Speke to TriRx, and look forward to growing this team as we invest in the site, fulfilling the long-term supply agreement with Elanco Animal Health and bringing in new business as part of our strategic plan.”.

It opened the trading session at $25.38, the shares rose to $26.00 and dropped to $25.38, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ELAN points out that the company has recorded -18.42% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -6.73% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.79M shares, ELAN reached to a volume of 4882948 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ELAN shares is $35.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ELAN stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 18, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel dropped their target price from $37 to $34. The new note on the price target was released on October 28, 2021, representing the official price target for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $38, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on ELAN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated is set at 0.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for ELAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.96.

Trading performance analysis for ELAN stock

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.02. With this latest performance, ELAN shares dropped by -4.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ELAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.92 for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.20, while it was recorded at 25.50 for the last single week of trading, and 31.84 for the last 200 days.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.35 and a Gross Margin at +38.09. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -17.11.

Return on Total Capital for ELAN is now -0.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.06. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -7.99, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.20. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 74.51. Additionally, ELAN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 35.69. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 67.53, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN] managed to generate an average of -$59,585 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.33 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.25.Elanco Animal Health Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ELAN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated go to 11.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [ELAN]

There are presently around $12,186 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ELAN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 40,801,815, which is approximately -0.143% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 34,465,054 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $866.11 million in ELAN stocks shares; and PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, currently with $757.89 million in ELAN stock with ownership of nearly -1.931% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 249 institutional holders increased their position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated [NYSE:ELAN] by around 49,507,299 shares. Additionally, 204 investors decreased positions by around 40,869,601 shares, while 81 investors held positions by with 394,561,001 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 484,937,901 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ELAN stock had 86 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,138,570 shares, while 53 institutional investors sold positions of 4,412,174 shares during the same period.