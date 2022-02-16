DigitalBridge Group Inc. [DBRG] is -16.57% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

DigitalBridge Group Inc. [NYSE: DBRG] plunged by -$0.58 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $7.42 during the day while it closed the day at $6.95. The company report on January 28, 2022 that DigitalBridge Announces Fourth Quarter & Full-Year 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call Date.

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE: DBRG) today announced it will release Fourth Quarter & Full-Year 2021 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24, 2022. The Company will conduct an earnings presentation and conference call to discuss the results the same day at 10:00 a.m. ET.

The earnings presentation will be broadcast live over the Internet and can be accessed on the Shareholders section of the Company’s website at ir.digitalbridge.com/events. A webcast of the presentation and conference call will be available on the Company’s website. To participate in the event by telephone, please dial (877) 407-4018 ten minutes prior to the start time (to allow time for registration). International callers should dial (201) 689-8471.

DigitalBridge Group Inc. stock has also loss -8.07% of its value over the past 7 days. However, DBRG stock has declined by -8.07% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 0.87% and lost -16.57% year-on date.

The market cap for DBRG stock reached $3.63 billion, with 566.81 million shares outstanding and 494.49 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.80M shares, DBRG reached a trading volume of 8409099 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about DigitalBridge Group Inc. [DBRG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DBRG shares is $10.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DBRG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for DigitalBridge Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2021, representing the official price target for DigitalBridge Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $8.50 to $9, while Raymond James kept a Strong Buy rating on DBRG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DigitalBridge Group Inc. is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for DBRG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.45. Price to Free Cash Flow for DBRG in the course of the last twelve months was 20.01.

DBRG stock trade performance evaluation

DigitalBridge Group Inc. [DBRG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.07. With this latest performance, DBRG shares dropped by -12.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 27.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DBRG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.56 for DigitalBridge Group Inc. [DBRG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.76, while it was recorded at 7.56 for the last single week of trading, and 7.25 for the last 200 days.

DigitalBridge Group Inc. [DBRG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DigitalBridge Group Inc. [DBRG] shares currently have an operating margin of -13.60 and a Gross Margin at +19.65. DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -109.24.

Return on Total Capital for DBRG is now -0.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -11.10. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -35.01, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, DigitalBridge Group Inc. [DBRG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 337.24. Additionally, DBRG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 77.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.76. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 514.69, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 70.68.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, DigitalBridge Group Inc. [DBRG] managed to generate an average of -$3,859,531 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.16 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.06.

DigitalBridge Group Inc. [DBRG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,384 million, or 86.40% of DBRG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DBRG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 73,316,239, which is approximately 3.831% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 47,072,121 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $354.45 million in DBRG stocks shares; and CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, currently with $215.13 million in DBRG stock with ownership of nearly 18.801% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DigitalBridge Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 164 institutional holders increased their position in DigitalBridge Group Inc. [NYSE:DBRG] by around 59,487,388 shares. Additionally, 129 investors decreased positions by around 39,781,093 shares, while 58 investors held positions by with 350,119,965 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 449,388,446 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DBRG stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,942,791 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 7,360,795 shares during the same period.