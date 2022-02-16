Deutsche Bank slashes price target on Alcoa Corporation [AA] – find out why.

Alcoa Corporation [NYSE: AA] traded at a high on 02/14/22, posting a 0.46 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $73.86. The company report on February 1, 2022 that Alcoa Recognized for Sustainability Leadership.

Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA) has been recognized by S&P Global via inclusion in The Sustainability Yearbook 2022, an influential guide that provides in-depth analysis on corporate sustainability.

Companies must score within the top 15 percent of their industry in the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) to be included in The Sustainability Yearbook 2022. The CSA is used to guide prominent rankings for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) performance, including the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices. Those listed in the Sustainability Yearbook also had to achieve a S&P Global ESG Score within 30 percent of their industry’s top-performing company.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7793401 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Alcoa Corporation stands at 6.55% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.04%.

The market cap for AA stock reached $13.38 billion, with 187.00 million shares outstanding and 186.96 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.03M shares, AA reached a trading volume of 7793401 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Alcoa Corporation [AA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AA shares is $67.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Alcoa Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on November 17, 2021, representing the official price target for Alcoa Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $52 to $60, while Jefferies kept a Buy rating on AA stock. On October 05, 2021, analysts increased their price target for AA shares from 50 to 52.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alcoa Corporation is set at 3.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for AA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.02.

How has AA stock performed recently?

Alcoa Corporation [AA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.86. With this latest performance, AA shares gained by 22.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 70.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 229.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.30 for Alcoa Corporation [AA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 58.56, while it was recorded at 72.09 for the last single week of trading, and 46.77 for the last 200 days.

Alcoa Corporation [AA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alcoa Corporation [AA] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.09 and a Gross Margin at +19.21. Alcoa Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.53.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.79, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.87.

Alcoa Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Insider trade positions for Alcoa Corporation [AA]

There are presently around $11,048 million, or 77.70% of AA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 18,119,209, which is approximately 8.42% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 17,693,630 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.3 billion in AA stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $469.32 million in AA stock with ownership of nearly 43.766% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Alcoa Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 280 institutional holders increased their position in Alcoa Corporation [NYSE:AA] by around 39,634,840 shares. Additionally, 230 investors decreased positions by around 29,884,433 shares, while 82 investors held positions by with 80,750,835 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 150,270,108 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AA stock had 138 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,380,707 shares, while 89 institutional investors sold positions of 9,823,544 shares during the same period.