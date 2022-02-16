Crescent Point Energy Corp. [CPG] is 23.22% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Crescent Point Energy Corp. [NYSE: CPG] slipped around -0.12 points on Monday, while shares priced at $6.58 at the close of the session, down -1.79%. The company report on December 6, 2021 that Crescent Point Announces 2022 Budget and Increased Return of Capital to Shareholders.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (“Crescent Point” or the “Company”) (TSX: CPG) and (NYSE: CPG) is pleased to announce its formal 2022 capital expenditures budget and production guidance, another quarterly dividend increase beginning first quarter 2022, planned share repurchases and the renewal of its credit facilities.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. stock is now 23.22% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CPG Stock saw the intraday high of $6.72 and lowest of $6.53 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 6.98, which means current price is +22.53% above from all time high which was touched on 02/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.53M shares, CPG reached a trading volume of 8194185 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Crescent Point Energy Corp. [CPG]?

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Crescent Point Energy Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 10, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 23, 2021, representing the official price target for Crescent Point Energy Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Crescent Point Energy Corp. is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for CPG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for CPG in the course of the last twelve months was 5.98 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.40.

How has CPG stock performed recently?

Crescent Point Energy Corp. [CPG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.30. With this latest performance, CPG shares gained by 2.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 96.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 100.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CPG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.82 for Crescent Point Energy Corp. [CPG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.80, while it was recorded at 6.48 for the last single week of trading, and 4.61 for the last 200 days.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. [CPG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Crescent Point Energy Corp. [CPG] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.15 and a Gross Margin at +5.82. Crescent Point Energy Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -169.35.

Return on Total Capital for CPG is now 0.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -38.22. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -61.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -30.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Crescent Point Energy Corp. [CPG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 85.59. Additionally, CPG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.12, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.35. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 76.81, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.38.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Crescent Point Energy Corp. [CPG] managed to generate an average of -$3,428,435 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.00 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.Crescent Point Energy Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Insider trade positions for Crescent Point Energy Corp. [CPG]

There are presently around $1,414 million, or 39.61% of CPG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CPG stocks are: FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC with ownership of 30,995,948, which is approximately -12.485% of the company’s market cap and around 0.18% of the total institutional ownership; CONNOR, CLARK & LUNN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD., holding 25,941,130 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $173.81 million in CPG stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $112.61 million in CPG stock with ownership of nearly 0.736% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Crescent Point Energy Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 75 institutional holders increased their position in Crescent Point Energy Corp. [NYSE:CPG] by around 45,674,816 shares. Additionally, 52 investors decreased positions by around 30,306,929 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 135,033,901 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 211,015,646 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CPG stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 26,165,128 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 1,130,971 shares during the same period.