Cowen lifts Danimer Scientific Inc. [DNMR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Danimer Scientific Inc. [NYSE: DNMR] stock went on an upward path that rose over 11.20% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 4.63%. The company report on February 15, 2022 that Danimer Scientific Appoints Keith A. Edwards as Vice President of Business Development.

Edwards brings technical expertise and business leadership built over a 30-year career with industry-leading polymer manufacturers including BASF and Chevron Phillips Chemical.

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE: DNMR) (“Danimer” or the “Company”), a leading next generation bioplastics company focused on the development and production of biodegradable materials, today announced it has appointed Keith A. Edwards as Vice President of Business Development. In this role, Edwards will focus on growing market opportunities for Danimer’s biodegradable alternatives to traditional plastic as the Company continues to expand its manufacturing capacity.

Over the last 12 months, DNMR stock dropped by -91.16%. The one-year Danimer Scientific Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 79.98. The average equity rating for DNMR stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $434.88 million, with 106.85 million shares outstanding and 86.83 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.81M shares, DNMR stock reached a trading volume of 4469483 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Danimer Scientific Inc. [DNMR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DNMR shares is $20.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DNMR stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Danimer Scientific Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 23, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Danimer Scientific Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Danimer Scientific Inc. is set at 0.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for DNMR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.76.

DNMR Stock Performance Analysis:

Danimer Scientific Inc. [DNMR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.63. With this latest performance, DNMR shares dropped by -38.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -72.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -91.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DNMR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.36 for Danimer Scientific Inc. [DNMR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.17, while it was recorded at 3.94 for the last single week of trading, and 15.67 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Danimer Scientific Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Danimer Scientific Inc. [DNMR] shares currently have an operating margin of -33.25 and a Gross Margin at +22.17. Danimer Scientific Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -18.70.

Return on Total Capital for DNMR is now -7.16, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.30. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.97, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Danimer Scientific Inc. [DNMR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 23.53. Additionally, DNMR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 15.61, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 12.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Danimer Scientific Inc. [DNMR] managed to generate an average of -$46,595 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.73 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.Danimer Scientific Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.60 and a Current Ratio set at 7.40.

Danimer Scientific Inc. [DNMR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $197 million, or 49.80% of DNMR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DNMR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 8,028,738, which is approximately 7.455% of the company’s market cap and around 8.90% of the total institutional ownership; INVESCO LTD., holding 6,376,582 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $23.34 million in DNMR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $20.32 million in DNMR stock with ownership of nearly 24.531% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Danimer Scientific Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 121 institutional holders increased their position in Danimer Scientific Inc. [NYSE:DNMR] by around 12,550,453 shares. Additionally, 83 investors decreased positions by around 7,528,679 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 33,760,227 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 53,839,359 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DNMR stock had 54 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,024,272 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 2,793,370 shares during the same period.