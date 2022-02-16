Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW] moved up 93.11: Why It’s Important

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ: CSCW] stock went on an upward path that rose over 93.11% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 83.42%. The company report on February 14, 2022 that Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) Announces that its Color World Metaverse Software is Coming Soon to Asia.

Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: CSCW) (hereinafter referred to as “Color Star” or the “Company”), an entertainment technology company with a global network that focuses on the application of technology and artificial intelligence (“AI”) in the entertainment industry, announced today that a localized Asian version of its entertainment metaverse Color World will be released this month.

Since the release of the entertainment metaverse Color World on the iOS store, the app developed by Color Star has been downloaded by more than one million users. As the current version is only available in English, Color Star will be releasing a localized Asian version in order to allow users in Asia to experience and access the metaverse app as well. The Asian version will be available in simplified and traditional Chinese, Japanese and Korean. Furthermore, in-app content will mainly feature Asian celebrities, Asian music, Asian folk instrument masterclasses, occasional virtual celebrity meet-ups and concerts with Asian celebrities.

Over the last 12 months, CSCW stock dropped by -22.10%.

The market cap for the stock reached $130.57 million, with 146.04 million shares outstanding and 124.29 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.87M shares, CSCW stock reached a trading volume of 9549697 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for CSCW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 19.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

CSCW Stock Performance Analysis:

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 83.42. With this latest performance, CSCW shares gained by 84.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -22.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CSCW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 86.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 92.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 80.83 for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4850, while it was recorded at 0.5543 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7501 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. Fundamentals:

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

CSCW Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSCW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. go to 20.00%.

Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [CSCW] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 6.20% of CSCW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CSCW stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 373,196, which is approximately 66.338% of the company’s market cap and around 11.90% of the total institutional ownership; TWO SIGMA SECURITIES, LLC, holding 103,200 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $47000.0 in CSCW stocks shares; and UBS GROUP AG, currently with $35000.0 in CSCW stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

7 institutional holders increased their position in Color Star Technology Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ:CSCW] by around 434,613 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 8,766,803 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 8,474,779 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 726,637 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CSCW stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 277,777 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 8,739,139 shares during the same period.