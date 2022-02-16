Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL] Is Currently -0.86 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Colgate-Palmolive Company [NYSE: CL] plunged by -$0.68 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $79.94 during the day while it closed the day at $78.58. The company report on February 11, 2022 that Colgate-Palmolive Presents at the Consumer Analyst Group of New York Virtual Conference.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Chairman, President and CEO, Noel Wallace, and Chief Digital Officer, Brigitte King will present on Friday, February 25, 2022 at 10:20 am ET at the Consumer Analyst Group of New York Virtual Conference. Investors may access this video presentation through the ‘Investor Center’ page of Colgate’s website at www.colgatepalmolive.com.

Colgate-Palmolive Company stock has also loss -2.89% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CL stock has inclined by 0.36% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -1.81% and lost -7.92% year-on date.

The market cap for CL stock reached $66.39 billion, with 843.60 million shares outstanding and 842.12 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.78M shares, CL reached a trading volume of 4421655 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CL shares is $87.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CL stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Colgate-Palmolive Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo dropped their target price from $78 to $76. The new note on the price target was released on January 31, 2022, representing the official price target for Colgate-Palmolive Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $90 to $91, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on CL stock. On January 31, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for CL shares from 91 to 90.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Colgate-Palmolive Company is set at 1.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for CL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 112.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for CL in the course of the last twelve months was 66.66 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

CL stock trade performance evaluation

Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.89. With this latest performance, CL shares dropped by -5.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.77 for Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 82.29, while it was recorded at 79.59 for the last single week of trading, and 80.14 for the last 200 days.

Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.78 and a Gross Margin at +59.55. Colgate-Palmolive Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.43.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 320.41, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.99.

Colgate-Palmolive Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Colgate-Palmolive Company go to 6.63%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company [CL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $51,874 million, or 80.70% of CL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 76,746,614, which is approximately 0.698% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 65,218,485 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.17 billion in CL stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.91 billion in CL stock with ownership of nearly 1.553% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Colgate-Palmolive Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 754 institutional holders increased their position in Colgate-Palmolive Company [NYSE:CL] by around 40,449,735 shares. Additionally, 705 investors decreased positions by around 38,018,309 shares, while 316 investors held positions by with 576,006,514 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 654,474,558 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CL stock had 190 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,713,705 shares, while 96 institutional investors sold positions of 4,415,715 shares during the same period.