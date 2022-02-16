Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO] Stock trading around $3.50 per share: What’s Next?

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [NYSE: CCO] traded at a high on 02/15/22, posting a 8.02 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $3.50. The company report on January 14, 2022 that CLEAR CHANNEL OUTDOOR HOLDINGS, INC. ANNOUNCES DATE FOR 2021 FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR EARNINGS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCO) (the “Company”) will release 2021 fourth quarter and full year results before the market opens on Thursday, February 24, 2022 by 7:00 a.m. and will host a conference call to discuss the results at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

The conference call number is 1-844-200-6205 (U.S. callers) and 1-929-526-1599 (international callers), and the access code for both is 584718. A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available on the “Events and Presentations” section of the Company’s website (www.investor.clearchannel.com). The related earnings materials, including reconciliations of any non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures and any other applicable disclosures, will be available on the “Financials” section of the Company’s website after 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4962236 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. stands at 6.22% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.25%.

The market cap for CCO stock reached $1.66 billion, with 469.23 million shares outstanding and 463.25 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.95M shares, CCO reached a trading volume of 4962236 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CCO shares is $4.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CCO stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barrington Research have made an estimate for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 11, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 05, 2021, representing the official price target for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.81.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.90. With this latest performance, CCO shares gained by 7.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 52.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 64.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.51 for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [CCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.18, while it was recorded at 3.36 for the last single week of trading, and 2.80 for the last 200 days.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CCO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. go to 1.00%.

There are presently around $1,433 million, or 97.00% of CCO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CCO stocks are: ALLIANZ ASSET MANAGEMENT GMBH with ownership of 105,433,653, which is approximately -0.063% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; ARES MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 46,774,772 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $151.55 million in CCO stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $114.34 million in CCO stock with ownership of nearly 1.043% of the company’s market capitalization.

98 institutional holders increased their position in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. [NYSE:CCO] by around 26,225,264 shares. Additionally, 59 investors decreased positions by around 24,502,866 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 391,683,874 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 442,412,004 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CCO stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,863,841 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 2,180,349 shares during the same period.