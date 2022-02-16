Citigroup slashes price target on BARK Inc. [BARK] – find out why.

BARK Inc. [NYSE: BARK] closed the trading session at $3.35 on 02/15/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $3.29, while the highest price level was $3.46. The company report on February 10, 2022 that BARK Reports Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Results.

BARK, Inc. (NYSE: BARK) (“BARK” or the “Company”), a leading global omnichannel brand for dogs and their people with a mission to Make All Dogs Happy, today announced its financial results for the fiscal third quarter ended December 31, 2021.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -20.62 percent and weekly performance of -14.97 percent. The stock has been moved at -54.05 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -18.49 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -49.24 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.00M shares, BARK reached to a volume of 4550585 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about BARK Inc. [BARK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BARK shares is $13.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BARK stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for BARK Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 28, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 14, 2021, representing the official price target for BARK Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on BARK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BARK Inc. is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for BARK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.13.

BARK stock trade performance evaluation

BARK Inc. [BARK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.97. With this latest performance, BARK shares dropped by -18.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -54.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -78.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BARK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.87 for BARK Inc. [BARK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.99, while it was recorded at 3.71 for the last single week of trading, and 7.23 for the last 200 days.

BARK Inc. [BARK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, BARK Inc. [BARK] managed to generate an average of -$47,880 per employee.BARK Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.70.

BARK Inc. [BARK]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $234 million, or 49.30% of BARK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BARK stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 14,815,182, which is approximately 22.997% of the company’s market cap and around 30.11% of the total institutional ownership; AUGUST CAPITAL MANAGEMENT VII, L.L.C., holding 14,385,299 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $48.77 million in BARK stocks shares; and FOUNDERS CIRCLE CAPITAL LLC, currently with $26.93 million in BARK stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BARK Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 64 institutional holders increased their position in BARK Inc. [NYSE:BARK] by around 30,717,576 shares. Additionally, 35 investors decreased positions by around 3,855,204 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 34,404,569 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 68,977,349 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BARK stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 19,329,372 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 3,037,425 shares during the same period.