BofA Securities lifts Yum! Brands Inc. [YUM] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Yum! Brands Inc. [NYSE: YUM] surged by $1.6 during the normal trading session on Tuesday and reaching a high of $124.07 during the day while it closed the day at $123.00. The company report on February 15, 2022 that TACO BELL® CELEBRATES MÁS INTERNATIONAL EXPANSION AND SPAIN REACHES ITS 100TH RESTAURANT.

Taco Bell surpasses international expansion goals, on track to operate more than 1,000 restaurants outside the U.S.

Taco Bell is kicking off 2022 by surpassing international milestones abroad as the brand celebrates its 100th restaurant opening in Spain and welcomes even more taco loving fans worldwide. Taco Bell opened its first restaurant outside the states in 1973, and in just the last two years, the brand has grown its store count by more than 25%. With growth plans as strong as ever, Taco Bell and its international franchisees have plans to operate more than 1,000 restaurants internationally.

Yum! Brands Inc. stock has also loss -1.58% of its value over the past 7 days. However, YUM stock has declined by -2.84% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -8.83% and lost -11.42% year-on date.

The market cap for YUM stock reached $36.67 billion, with 296.00 million shares outstanding and 292.66 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.65M shares, YUM reached a trading volume of 4146792 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Yum! Brands Inc. [YUM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for YUM shares is $142.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on YUM stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Yum! Brands Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on December 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Yum! Brands Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $142 to $145, while MKM Partners kept a Buy rating on YUM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Yum! Brands Inc. is set at 3.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for YUM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.57. Price to Free Cash Flow for YUM in the course of the last twelve months was 38.32 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

YUM stock trade performance evaluation

Yum! Brands Inc. [YUM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.58. With this latest performance, YUM shares dropped by -3.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YUM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.45 for Yum! Brands Inc. [YUM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 129.62, while it was recorded at 123.66 for the last single week of trading, and 125.52 for the last 200 days.

Yum! Brands Inc. [YUM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Yum! Brands Inc. [YUM] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.99 and a Gross Margin at +48.09. Yum! Brands Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.92.

Yum! Brands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Yum! Brands Inc. [YUM] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for YUM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Yum! Brands Inc. go to 12.52%.

Yum! Brands Inc. [YUM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $27,609 million, or 81.50% of YUM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of YUM stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 34,105,072, which is approximately 7.624% of the company’s market cap and around 0.16% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 24,554,583 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.98 billion in YUM stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $2.76 billion in YUM stock with ownership of nearly -1.11% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Yum! Brands Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 517 institutional holders increased their position in Yum! Brands Inc. [NYSE:YUM] by around 16,406,527 shares. Additionally, 433 investors decreased positions by around 20,199,350 shares, while 294 investors held positions by with 190,819,773 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 227,425,650 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. YUM stock had 156 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,060,688 shares, while 84 institutional investors sold positions of 3,093,095 shares during the same period.