Bit Digital Inc. [BTBT] fell -24.51% so far this year. What now?

Bit Digital Inc. [NASDAQ: BTBT] traded at a high on 02/15/22, posting a 7.49 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $4.59. The company report on January 31, 2022 that bit digital REITERATES ENVIRONMENTAL TRACK RECORD AS STATE AND FEDERAL POLICYMAKERS EVALUATE crypto mining.

Company seeks to advance public understanding of bitcoin mining, while dispelling misinformation, and advocating against building new fossil fuel energy generation.

Bit Digital (NASDAQ: BTBT), a leading digital mining company headquartered in New York City with facilities across North America, today reiterated its proactive environmental track-record. The Company will shortly submit a formal written testimony to the New York State Senate Standing Committees on Environmental Conservation, Energy and Telecommunications, and Internet and Technology. The company also announced its intention to provide similar information to certain Members of Congress, following an information request by the office of U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren and several of her colleagues.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4862871 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Bit Digital Inc. stands at 13.03% while the volatility over the past one month is 11.32%.

The market cap for BTBT stock reached $335.30 million, with 54.68 million shares outstanding and 29.90 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.36M shares, BTBT reached a trading volume of 4862871 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BTBT shares is $14.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BTBT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Bit Digital Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 23, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bit Digital Inc. is set at 0.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for BTBT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.84.

Bit Digital Inc. [BTBT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.50. With this latest performance, BTBT shares dropped by -21.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -61.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -82.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BTBT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.06 for Bit Digital Inc. [BTBT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.63, while it was recorded at 4.55 for the last single week of trading, and 8.69 for the last 200 days.

Bit Digital Inc. [BTBT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Bit Digital Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 17.70 and a Current Ratio set at 17.70.

Insider trade positions for Bit Digital Inc. [BTBT]

There are presently around $101 million, or 26.20% of BTBT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BTBT stocks are: ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 4,215,852, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 16.37% of the total institutional ownership; SABBY MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 4,215,852 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $18.0 million in BTBT stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $16.98 million in BTBT stock with ownership of nearly 10220.853% of the company’s market capitalization.

42 institutional holders increased their position in Bit Digital Inc. [NASDAQ:BTBT] by around 7,244,841 shares. Additionally, 24 investors decreased positions by around 723,185 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 15,583,234 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 23,551,260 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BTBT stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,991,348 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 196,858 shares during the same period.