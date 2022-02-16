Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP] Revenue clocked in at $96.40 million, down -18.23% YTD: What’s Next?

Ballard Power Systems Inc. [NASDAQ: BLDP] gained 10.67% on the last trading session, reaching $10.27 price per share at the time. The company report on February 15, 2022 that Ballard Announces Q4 and Full Year 2021 Results Conference Call.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ: BLDP) (TSX: BLDP) will hold a conference call on Monday, March 14th, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. Pacific Time (11:00 a.m. Eastern Time) to review fourth quarter and full year 2021 operating results.

The live call can be accessed by dialing +1-604-638-5340. Alternatively, a live webcast can be accessed through a link on Ballard’s homepage (www.ballard.com). Following the call, the webcast will be archived in the ‘Earnings, Interviews & Presentations’ area of the ‘Investors’ section of Ballard’s website (www.ballard.com/investors).

Ballard Power Systems Inc. represents 297.61 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $3.15 billion with the latest information. BLDP stock price has been found in the range of $9.44 to $10.28.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.44M shares, BLDP reached a trading volume of 4579650 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP]:

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Ballard Power Systems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Susquehanna raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on January 26, 2022, representing the official price target for Ballard Power Systems Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $18 to $13, while Truist kept a Hold rating on BLDP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ballard Power Systems Inc. is set at 0.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for BLDP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 32.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.99.

Trading performance analysis for BLDP stock

Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.49. With this latest performance, BLDP shares dropped by -6.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -68.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BLDP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.85 for Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.33, while it was recorded at 9.64 for the last single week of trading, and 14.94 for the last 200 days.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP] shares currently have an operating margin of -38.46 and a Gross Margin at +18.98. Ballard Power Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -47.62.

Return on Total Capital for BLDP is now -7.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.76. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.01, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.98. Additionally, BLDP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.95, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.83. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.69, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP] managed to generate an average of -$84,526 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.Ballard Power Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 20.10 and a Current Ratio set at 20.90.

Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BLDP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ballard Power Systems Inc. go to 0.03%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Ballard Power Systems Inc. [BLDP]

There are presently around $809 million, or 16.40% of BLDP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BLDP stocks are: PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND with ownership of 9,709,900, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,020,609 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $74.43 million in BLDP stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $71.96 million in BLDP stock with ownership of nearly 34.052% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ballard Power Systems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 123 institutional holders increased their position in Ballard Power Systems Inc. [NASDAQ:BLDP] by around 13,526,157 shares. Additionally, 93 investors decreased positions by around 8,204,460 shares, while 58 investors held positions by with 65,471,318 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 87,201,935 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BLDP stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,685,526 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 3,768,408 shares during the same period.