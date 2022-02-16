Baker Hughes Company [BKR] gain 18.62% so far this year. What now?

Baker Hughes Company [NASDAQ: BKR] plunged by -$0.6 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $29.18 during the day while it closed the day at $28.54. The company report on January 26, 2022 that Baker Hughes Declares Quarterly Dividend.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ: BKR) announced today that the Baker Hughes Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $.18 per share of Class A common stock payable on February 18, 2022 to holders of record on February 7, 2022.

Baker Hughes Company stock has also gained 3.67% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BKR stock has inclined by 17.16% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 34.12% and gained 18.62% year-on date.

The market cap for BKR stock reached $27.86 billion, with 851.00 million shares outstanding and 829.21 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.69M shares, BKR reached a trading volume of 7325523 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Baker Hughes Company [BKR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BKR shares is $32.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BKR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for Baker Hughes Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Positive, with their previous recommendation back on January 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stephens raised their target price from $30 to $35. The new note on the price target was released on January 21, 2022, representing the official price target for Baker Hughes Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $31 to $33, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Outperform rating on BKR stock. On January 21, 2022, analysts increased their price target for BKR shares from 36 to 37.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Baker Hughes Company is set at 1.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for BKR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.43. Price to Free Cash Flow for BKR in the course of the last twelve months was 57.56 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

BKR stock trade performance evaluation

Baker Hughes Company [BKR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.67. With this latest performance, BKR shares gained by 8.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 34.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BKR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.69 for Baker Hughes Company [BKR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.88, while it was recorded at 28.03 for the last single week of trading, and 24.21 for the last 200 days.

Baker Hughes Company [BKR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Baker Hughes Company [BKR] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.69 and a Gross Margin at +19.72. Baker Hughes Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.07.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.48, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.60.

Baker Hughes Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Baker Hughes Company [BKR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BKR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Baker Hughes Company go to 50.90%.

Baker Hughes Company [BKR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $28,792 million, or 93.60% of BKR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BKR stocks are: GENERAL ELECTRIC CO with ownership of 166,645,919, which is approximately -22.138% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 106,470,994 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.1 billion in BKR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $2.77 billion in BKR stock with ownership of nearly 5.899% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Baker Hughes Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 314 institutional holders increased their position in Baker Hughes Company [NASDAQ:BKR] by around 97,939,883 shares. Additionally, 234 investors decreased positions by around 107,982,782 shares, while 71 investors held positions by with 782,150,785 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 988,073,450 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BKR stock had 89 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,205,395 shares, while 66 institutional investors sold positions of 9,182,203 shares during the same period.