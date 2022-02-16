Atlantic Equities slashes price target on JD.com Inc. [JD] – find out why.

JD.com Inc. [NASDAQ: JD] traded at a high on 02/15/22, posting a 2.26 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $76.13. The company report on February 3, 2022 that JD.com Among FORTUNE 2022 World’s Most Admired Companies with Outstanding Social Responsibility Score.

JD.com is ranked on the FORTUNE 2022 World’s Most Admired Companies list at No. 6 in the Internet Services and Retailing Category. Other companies listed in the Top 8 industry ranking include Amazon, Alphabet, Xiaomi and more.

This is the second time JD.com was named in this list, following last year. To compile this list, FORTUNE collaborated with partner Korn Ferry to survey more than 3,700 executives, directors, and analysts to measure corporate reputation and performance. Nine criteria are examined ranging from long-term investment value, social responsibility, quality of products/services, innovation, global competitiveness and more.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 6697763 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of JD.com Inc. stands at 3.05% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.33%.

The market cap for JD stock reached $124.77 billion, with 1.55 billion shares outstanding and 1.26 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.40M shares, JD reached a trading volume of 6697763 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about JD.com Inc. [JD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JD shares is $101.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JD stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Atlantic Equities have made an estimate for JD.com Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Macquarie raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on December 07, 2021, representing the official price target for JD.com Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $98, while Barclays analysts kept a Overweight rating on JD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for JD.com Inc. is set at 3.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for JD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 18.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for JD in the course of the last twelve months was 19.31 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

How has JD stock performed recently?

JD.com Inc. [JD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.02. With this latest performance, JD shares gained by 3.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.86 for JD.com Inc. [JD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 72.60, while it was recorded at 75.85 for the last single week of trading, and 75.17 for the last 200 days.

JD.com Inc. [JD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

JD.com Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for JD.com Inc. [JD]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for JD.com Inc. go to 22.95%.

Insider trade positions for JD.com Inc. [JD]

There are presently around $26,378 million, or 35.20% of JD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JD stocks are: TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 53,729,171, which is approximately 5.065% of the company’s market cap and around 6.56% of the total institutional ownership; INVESCO LTD., holding 25,738,747 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.92 billion in JD stocks shares; and D1 CAPITAL PARTNERS L.P., currently with $944.18 million in JD stock with ownership of nearly -28.711% of the company’s market capitalization.

268 institutional holders increased their position in JD.com Inc. [NASDAQ:JD] by around 34,608,451 shares. Additionally, 381 investors decreased positions by around 145,454,972 shares, while 114 investors held positions by with 174,247,432 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 354,310,855 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JD stock had 105 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,200,832 shares, while 103 institutional investors sold positions of 13,069,606 shares during the same period.