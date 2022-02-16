ArcelorMittal S.A. [MT] Stock trading around $29.73 per share: What’s Next?

ArcelorMittal S.A. [NYSE: MT] loss -3.13% on the last trading session, reaching $29.73 price per share at the time. The company report on February 11, 2022 that ArcelorMittal announces US$1 billion share buyback program.

11 February 2022, 13:45 CET.

Following publication of its fourth quarter and full year 2021 results via its press release dated 10 February 2022 (the ‘ER Press Release’)1, ArcelorMittal announces a new share buyback program in the amount of US$1 billion (the ‘Program’) under the authorisation given by the annual general meeting of shareholders of 8 June 20212. For the background to this Program, reference is made to the ER Press Release. The Program is expected to be completed during the first half of 2022, subject to market conditions.

ArcelorMittal S.A. represents 1.03 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $30.16 billion with the latest information. MT stock price has been found in the range of $29.53 to $30.715.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.08M shares, MT reached a trading volume of 7554819 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about ArcelorMittal S.A. [MT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MT shares is $50.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MT stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for ArcelorMittal S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 27, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price from $34 to $42. The new note on the price target was released on October 14, 2021, representing the official price target for ArcelorMittal S.A. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ArcelorMittal S.A. is set at 1.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for MT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for MT in the course of the last twelve months was 4.39 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

Trading performance analysis for MT stock

ArcelorMittal S.A. [MT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.21. With this latest performance, MT shares dropped by -20.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 24.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.83 for ArcelorMittal S.A. [MT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.07, while it was recorded at 32.31 for the last single week of trading, and 31.93 for the last 200 days.

ArcelorMittal S.A. [MT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ArcelorMittal S.A. [MT] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.05. ArcelorMittal S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.53.

Return on Total Capital for MT is now 29.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 28.69. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 34.30, with Return on Assets sitting at 17.26. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ArcelorMittal S.A. [MT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 17.11. Additionally, MT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 13.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.28.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.30 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.88.ArcelorMittal S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at ArcelorMittal S.A. [MT]

There are presently around $1,642 million, or 7.00% of MT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MT stocks are: GQG PARTNERS LLC with ownership of 20,241,339, which is approximately -24.669% of the company’s market cap and around 44.80% of the total institutional ownership; DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, holding 2,691,160 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $82.59 million in MT stocks shares; and CLEARBRIDGE INVESTMENTS, LLC, currently with $78.8 million in MT stock with ownership of nearly 0.291% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ArcelorMittal S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 107 institutional holders increased their position in ArcelorMittal S.A. [NYSE:MT] by around 10,138,859 shares. Additionally, 117 investors decreased positions by around 22,961,227 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 20,393,678 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 53,493,764 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MT stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,015,905 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 3,025,761 shares during the same period.