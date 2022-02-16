American Express Company [AXP] Stock trading around $197.98 per share: What’s Next?

American Express Company [NYSE: AXP] gained 2.93% or 5.63 points to close at $197.98 with a heavy trading volume of 4124835 shares. The company report on February 8, 2022 that American Express Expands Membership With New American Express® Rewards Checking Account.

First all-digital U.S. consumer checking account with Membership Rewards® points, high-yield APY, Debit Card, Purchase Protection, no monthly maintenance fees or minimums, and world-class customer service.

American Express (NYSE: AXP) today launched American Express® Rewards Checking (Amex Rewards Checking), the company’s first all-digital consumer checking account, currently available for eligible U.S. Consumer Card Members. Amex Rewards Checking offers a range of benefits, including Membership Rewards points for eligible Debit Card purchases, an annual percentage yield (APY) rate that is 10 times higher than the national rate1 and Purchase Protection2 for eligible purchases, all with no monthly maintenance fees or minimums and world-class customer service.

It opened the trading session at $194.65, the shares rose to $198.36 and dropped to $194.18, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AXP points out that the company has recorded 20.24% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -57.04% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.29M shares, AXP reached to a volume of 4124835 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about American Express Company [AXP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AXP shares is $195.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AXP stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Daiwa Securities have made an estimate for American Express Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 10, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 26, 2022, representing the official price target for American Express Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $200 to $215, while Wells Fargo kept a Overweight rating on AXP stock. On January 26, 2022, analysts increased their price target for AXP shares from 190 to 197.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Express Company is set at 5.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for AXP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 34.62. Price to Free Cash Flow for AXP in the course of the last twelve months was 18.70.

Trading performance analysis for AXP stock

American Express Company [AXP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.05. With this latest performance, AXP shares gained by 17.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 54.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AXP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.79 for American Express Company [AXP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 172.20, while it was recorded at 194.81 for the last single week of trading, and 168.59 for the last 200 days.

American Express Company [AXP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Express Company [AXP] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.37 and a Gross Margin at +69.18. American Express Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.33.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 35.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.21.

American Express Company [AXP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AXP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Express Company go to 34.57%.

An analysis of insider ownership at American Express Company [AXP]

There are presently around $124,449 million, or 86.70% of AXP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AXP stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 151,610,700, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 46,602,078 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.96 billion in AXP stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $8.83 billion in AXP stock with ownership of nearly -3.981% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American Express Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 897 institutional holders increased their position in American Express Company [NYSE:AXP] by around 20,229,393 shares. Additionally, 800 investors decreased positions by around 33,427,797 shares, while 370 investors held positions by with 593,337,021 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 646,994,211 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AXP stock had 200 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,245,171 shares, while 97 institutional investors sold positions of 2,933,313 shares during the same period.