Altria Group Inc. [MO] Is Currently -0.56 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Altria Group Inc. [NYSE: MO] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.56% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.60%. The company report on February 10, 2022 that Altria Named Leader in Sustainable Supply Chain Management.

Altria Group, Inc. (“Altria”) (NYSE:MO) today announces that it has been recognized as a member of CDP’s 2021 Supplier Engagement Leaderboard for climate change, highlighting Altria’s and its subsidiaries’ work in sustainable supply chain management. Its Supplier Engagement Rating (SER) positions it in the top 8 percent of companies who disclosed to CDP’s full climate questionnaire.

The SER provides a rating for how effectively companies are engaging their suppliers on climate change. CDP assesses performance on supplier engagement using a company’s response to selected questions on governance, targets, scope 3 emissions, and value chain engagement in the CDP climate change questionnaire.

Over the last 12 months, MO stock rose by 15.39%. The one-year Altria Group Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.38. The average equity rating for MO stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $91.67 billion, with 1.84 billion shares outstanding and 1.83 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.63M shares, MO stock reached a trading volume of 6969520 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Altria Group Inc. [MO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MO shares is $54.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MO stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Altria Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price from $52 to $47. The new note on the price target was released on October 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Altria Group Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Altria Group Inc. is set at 0.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for MO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.47.

MO Stock Performance Analysis:

Altria Group Inc. [MO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.60. With this latest performance, MO shares dropped by -0.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.12 for Altria Group Inc. [MO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 48.53, while it was recorded at 50.33 for the last single week of trading, and 47.90 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Altria Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Altria Group Inc. [MO] shares currently have an operating margin of +75.03 and a Gross Margin at +86.55. Altria Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.72.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 401.46, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.69.

Altria Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

MO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Altria Group Inc. go to 5.36%.

Altria Group Inc. [MO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $54,009 million, or 60.10% of MO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 154,163,044, which is approximately 0.61% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 117,741,481 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.93 billion in MO stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $5.69 billion in MO stock with ownership of nearly -10.451% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Altria Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 836 institutional holders increased their position in Altria Group Inc. [NYSE:MO] by around 38,747,572 shares. Additionally, 800 investors decreased positions by around 58,836,097 shares, while 265 investors held positions by with 974,658,479 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,072,242,148 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MO stock had 194 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,353,938 shares, while 107 institutional investors sold positions of 8,269,467 shares during the same period.