AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. [AGRI] Stock trading around $1.75 per share: What’s Next?

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. [NASDAQ: AGRI] stock went on an upward path that rose over 11.46% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 21.53%. The company report on February 15, 2022 that AgriFORCE Growing Systems Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Delphy, a Leading European Agriculture/Horticulture and AgTech Consulting Firm.

Acquisition to add multinational operations with 2020 annual revenues of US$26 million and EBITDA of US$3 million (IFRS-based).

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (“the Company”) (NASDAQ: AGRI; AGRIW), an IP-focused AgTech company dedicated to advancing sustainable cultivation and crop processing across multiple platforms, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Delphy Groep BV (Delphy), a Netherlands-based AgTech consultancy firm, for US$29 million through a combination of cash and stock. This definitive agreement follows the binding LOI as previously announced in October 2021.

The market cap for the stock reached $26.70 million, with 14.38 million shares outstanding and 12.11 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 204.23K shares, AGRI stock reached a trading volume of 23234675 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. [AGRI]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. is set at 0.16 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.64.

AGRI Stock Performance Analysis:

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. [AGRI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.53. With this latest performance, AGRI shares dropped by -2.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.15% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGRI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.15 for AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. [AGRI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.8089, while it was recorded at 1.5900 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for AGRI is now -151.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -145.45. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -146.49, with Return on Assets sitting at -83.28. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. [AGRI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.24. Additionally, AGRI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.19, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.93.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.70 and a Current Ratio set at 5.70.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. [AGRI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.70% of AGRI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AGRI stocks are: TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP with ownership of 19,538, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 2.70% of the total institutional ownership; VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, holding 18,663 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $29000.0 in AGRI stocks shares; and VIDENT INVESTMENT ADVISORY, LLC, currently with $29000.0 in AGRI stock with ownership of nearly 11.257% of the company’s market capitalization.

8 institutional holders increased their position in AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. [NASDAQ:AGRI] by around 92,999 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 41,980 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 3,328 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 131,651 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AGRI stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 91,141 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 10,000 shares during the same period.