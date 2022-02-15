Xilinx Inc. [XLNX] stock Reiterated by JP Morgan analyst, price target now $190

Xilinx Inc. [NASDAQ: XLNX] plunged by -$21.63 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $218.95 during the day while it closed the day at $194.92. The company report on February 10, 2022 that Nordson Set to Join S&P 500; PDC Energy to Join S&P MidCap 400; XPEL to Join S&P SmallCap 600.

S&P MidCap 400 constituent Nordson Corp. (NASD:NDSN) will replace Xilinx Inc. (NASD:XLNX) in the S&P 500, S&P SmallCap 600 constituent PDC Energy Inc. (NASD:PDCE) will replace Nordson in the S&P MidCap 400, and XPEL Inc. (NASD:XPEL) will replace PDC Energy in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Tuesday, February 15. S&P 500 constituent Advanced Micro Devices (NASD: AMD) is acquiring Xilinx in a transaction expected to be completed on or about February 14.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:.

Xilinx Inc. stock has also loss -6.75% of its value over the past 7 days. However, XLNX stock has declined by -6.64% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 32.93% and lost -8.07% year-on date.

The market cap for XLNX stock reached $53.79 billion, with 248.00 million shares outstanding and 248.00 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.73M shares, XLNX reached a trading volume of 25510943 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Xilinx Inc. [XLNX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XLNX shares is $185.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XLNX stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Xilinx Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 27, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price from $207 to $190. The new note on the price target was released on January 27, 2022, representing the official price target for Xilinx Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $210 to $190, while Cowen kept a Market Perform rating on XLNX stock. On December 15, 2021, analysts increased their price target for XLNX shares from 195 to 207.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Xilinx Inc. is set at 13.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for XLNX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for XLNX in the course of the last twelve months was 55.67 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 6.10.

XLNX stock trade performance evaluation

Xilinx Inc. [XLNX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.75. With this latest performance, XLNX shares dropped by -1.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 32.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 33.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XLNX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.53 for Xilinx Inc. [XLNX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 204.32, while it was recorded at 212.99 for the last single week of trading, and 165.79 for the last 200 days.

Xilinx Inc. [XLNX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Xilinx Inc. [XLNX] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.93 and a Gross Margin at +68.04. Xilinx Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +20.54.

Return on Total Capital for XLNX is now 18.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 17.17. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.86, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.66. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Xilinx Inc. [XLNX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 53.48. Additionally, XLNX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 53.12, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Xilinx Inc. [XLNX] managed to generate an average of $132,210 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.28 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.62.Xilinx Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.10 and a Current Ratio set at 6.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Xilinx Inc. [XLNX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XLNX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Xilinx Inc. go to 18.83%.

Xilinx Inc. [XLNX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $39,980 million, or 84.00% of XLNX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XLNX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 26,822,143, which is approximately 1.316% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 21,284,436 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.15 billion in XLNX stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.27 billion in XLNX stock with ownership of nearly -0.11% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Xilinx Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 446 institutional holders increased their position in Xilinx Inc. [NASDAQ:XLNX] by around 21,331,853 shares. Additionally, 336 investors decreased positions by around 12,558,202 shares, while 163 investors held positions by with 171,221,614 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 205,111,669 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XLNX stock had 143 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,188,669 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 585,671 shares during the same period.