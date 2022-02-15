Wolfe Research slashes price target on Freshworks Inc. [FRSH] – find out why.

Freshworks Inc. [NASDAQ: FRSH] stock went on an upward path that rose over 10.86% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -7.56%. The company report on February 10, 2022 that Freshworks Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results.

Full year revenue grew 49% year-over-year.

The one-year Freshworks Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 46.99. The average equity rating for FRSH stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $6.55 billion, with 263.12 million shares outstanding and 34.48 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.52M shares, FRSH stock reached a trading volume of 5763801 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Freshworks Inc. [FRSH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FRSH shares is $38.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FRSH stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Freshworks Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 18, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 18, 2021, representing the official price target for Freshworks Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Freshworks Inc. is set at 2.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for FRSH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 21.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.13.

FRSH Stock Performance Analysis:

Freshworks Inc. [FRSH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.56.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FRSH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.99 for Freshworks Inc. [FRSH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.96, while it was recorded at 21.46 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Freshworks Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Freshworks Inc. [FRSH] shares currently have an operating margin of -22.40 and a Gross Margin at +76.89. Freshworks Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -22.95.

Return on Total Capital for FRSH is now -27.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -27.93. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -27.93, with Return on Assets sitting at -16.50.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Freshworks Inc. [FRSH] managed to generate an average of -$15,982 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.53 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.72.Freshworks Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.10 and a Current Ratio set at 7.10.

FRSH Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FRSH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Freshworks Inc. go to 30.00%.

Freshworks Inc. [FRSH] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $905 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FRSH stocks are: STEADVIEW CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 6,063,870, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.14% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, holding 4,098,097 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $75.45 million in FRSH stocks shares; and GILDER GAGNON HOWE & CO LLC, currently with $73.52 million in FRSH stock with ownership of nearly 560.967% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Freshworks Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 76 institutional holders increased their position in Freshworks Inc. [NASDAQ:FRSH] by around 22,966,453 shares. Additionally, 67 investors decreased positions by around 8,101,073 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 18,070,324 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 49,137,850 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FRSH stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,233,063 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 5,549,386 shares during the same period.