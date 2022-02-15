Wolfe Research lifts American International Group Inc. [AIG] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

American International Group Inc. [NYSE: AIG] slipped around -1.75 points on Monday, while shares priced at $58.99 at the close of the session, down -2.88%. The company report on January 27, 2022 that AIG Life & Retirement Study Shows Americans Setting Renewed Focus on Financial Security and Planning.

Americans Moving Forward Survey Reveals Protecting Against Financial Uncertainty a Heightened Priority.

AIG Life & Retirement today announced the results from a new study, Americans Moving Forward, which shows individuals are thinking more critically about how future events could impact their finances. Over half of survey respondents said long-term financial planning has become more important (58%) and that they intend to save more (56%) and pay more attention to how they spend and manage their money (55%).

American International Group Inc. stock is now 3.75% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AIG Stock saw the intraday high of $61.08 and lowest of $58.53 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 63.54, which means current price is +8.46% above from all time high which was touched on 02/09/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 5.04M shares, AIG reached a trading volume of 7294059 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about American International Group Inc. [AIG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AIG shares is $64.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AIG stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for American International Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 23, 2021, representing the official price target for American International Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $64, while Jefferies analysts kept a Hold rating on AIG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American International Group Inc. is set at 1.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for AIG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for AIG in the course of the last twelve months was 16.51.

How has AIG stock performed recently?

American International Group Inc. [AIG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.53. With this latest performance, AIG shares dropped by -4.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 39.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AIG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.80 for American International Group Inc. [AIG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 57.91, while it was recorded at 61.41 for the last single week of trading, and 54.30 for the last 200 days.

American International Group Inc. [AIG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American International Group Inc. [AIG] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.17. American International Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -13.60.

Return on Total Capital for AIG is now -10.50, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.85. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.01, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, American International Group Inc. [AIG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 58.07. Additionally, AIG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.74, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.51. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 55.62, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.93.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, American International Group Inc. [AIG] managed to generate an average of -$132,178 per employee.

Earnings analysis for American International Group Inc. [AIG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AIG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American International Group Inc. go to 30.69%.

Insider trade positions for American International Group Inc. [AIG]

There are presently around $44,935 million, or 92.90% of AIG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AIG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 79,591,144, which is approximately -2.473% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 76,999,222 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.68 billion in AIG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $4.5 billion in AIG stock with ownership of nearly -4.549% of the company’s market capitalization.

390 institutional holders increased their position in American International Group Inc. [NYSE:AIG] by around 27,809,094 shares. Additionally, 383 investors decreased positions by around 48,220,856 shares, while 144 investors held positions by with 663,768,688 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 739,798,638 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AIG stock had 119 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,962,338 shares, while 65 institutional investors sold positions of 2,192,350 shares during the same period.