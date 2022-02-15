why Nikola Corporation [NKLA] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $17.44

Nikola Corporation [NASDAQ: NKLA] traded at a high on 02/14/22, posting a 2.95 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $8.02. The company report on January 20, 2022 that NIKOLA AND CORCENTRIC FLEET FUNDING SOLUTIONS SIGN AGREEMENT TO FACILITATE ZERO-EMISSION VEHICLE SALES FINANCING.

Agreement will finance sales of Class 8 battery-electric and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles to customers.

Nikola Corporation (Nasdaq: NKLA), a global leader in zero-emissions transportation and energy infrastructure solutions, and Corcentric Fleet Funding Solutions, a leading provider of leasing and financing solutions, today announced a signed agreement to facilitate sales of Class 8 Nikola Tre battery-electric vehicles (BEVs) and Nikola Tre hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs). Pursuant to the agreement, Corcentric will purchase vehicles and related assets (e.g., charging assets) directly from Nikola to offer Nikola customers a bundled lease that provides Nikola trucks and related equipment, as well as fuel and maintenance, in a single agreement.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 12179835 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Nikola Corporation stands at 7.71% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.91%.

The market cap for NKLA stock reached $3.32 billion, with 400.22 million shares outstanding and 218.86 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 16.27M shares, NKLA reached a trading volume of 12179835 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Nikola Corporation [NKLA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NKLA shares is $17.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NKLA stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Nikola Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 05, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, DA Davidson raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on August 11, 2021, representing the official price target for Nikola Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on NKLA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nikola Corporation is set at 0.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for NKLA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3321884.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.42.

How has NKLA stock performed recently?

Nikola Corporation [NKLA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.51. With this latest performance, NKLA shares dropped by -21.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -63.45% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NKLA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.85 for Nikola Corporation [NKLA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.15, while it was recorded at 7.91 for the last single week of trading, and 11.72 for the last 200 days.

Nikola Corporation [NKLA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nikola Corporation [NKLA] shares currently have an operating margin of -361723.16 and a Gross Margin at -6300.00. Nikola Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -418653.68.

Return on Total Capital for NKLA is now -55.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -64.16. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -64.89, with Return on Assets sitting at -61.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nikola Corporation [NKLA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.94. Additionally, NKLA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.90, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.41, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nikola Corporation [NKLA] managed to generate an average of -$883,824 per employee.

Earnings analysis for Nikola Corporation [NKLA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NKLA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nikola Corporation go to 20.59%.

Insider trade positions for Nikola Corporation [NKLA]

There are presently around $720 million, or 26.70% of NKLA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NKLA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 18,761,608, which is approximately 1.786% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 14,743,068 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $114.85 million in NKLA stocks shares; and INCLUSIVE CAPITAL PARTNERS, L.P., currently with $80.05 million in NKLA stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nikola Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 141 institutional holders increased their position in Nikola Corporation [NASDAQ:NKLA] by around 12,917,061 shares. Additionally, 99 investors decreased positions by around 7,254,556 shares, while 74 investors held positions by with 72,194,945 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 92,366,562 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NKLA stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,410,776 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 1,507,377 shares during the same period.