why Mullen Automotive Inc. [MULN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $23.00

Mullen Automotive Inc. [NASDAQ: MULN] plunged by -$0.27 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $1.36 during the day while it closed the day at $1.07. The company report on February 14, 2022 that Successful Consumer EV Market Study Reveals Mullen FIVE Scores High Against Tesla Model Y and Ford Mach-E.

Results from a comprehensive 6-month EV market exploration study and conceptual benchmark test indicate that the Mullen FIVE is conceptually highly competitive with the Tesla Model Y and Ford Mach-E. Results will support Mullen’s U.S. Department of Energy’s ATVM Loan Application for $450M.

Mullen FIVE Scores Well Against Tesla Model Y and Ford Mach-E in Consumer EV Study.

Mullen Automotive Inc. stock has also loss -52.02% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MULN stock has declined by -91.74% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -90.17% and lost -79.54% year-on date.

The market cap for MULN stock reached $32.34 million, with 5.17 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.01M shares, MULN reached a trading volume of 6737916 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mullen Automotive Inc. is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for MULN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.67.

MULN stock trade performance evaluation

Mullen Automotive Inc. [MULN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -52.02. With this latest performance, MULN shares dropped by -73.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -90.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -92.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MULN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 18.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 13.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 23.22 for Mullen Automotive Inc. [MULN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.4114, while it was recorded at 1.6300 for the last single week of trading, and 8.7888 for the last 200 days.

Mullen Automotive Inc. [MULN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mullen Automotive Inc. [MULN] shares currently have an operating margin of -6.84 and a Gross Margin at +10.36. Mullen Automotive Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -9.04.

Return on Total Capital for MULN is now -33.41, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -47.75. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -169.23, with Return on Assets sitting at -23.83. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Mullen Automotive Inc. [MULN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 390.86. Additionally, MULN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 79.63, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.05. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 337.35, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 68.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Mullen Automotive Inc. [MULN] managed to generate an average of -$95,830 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.29 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.64.Mullen Automotive Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

Mullen Automotive Inc. [MULN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2 million, or 4.00% of MULN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MULN stocks are: CETERA ADVISOR NETWORKS LLC with ownership of 219,700, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 42.70% of the total institutional ownership; MARSHALL WACE, LLP, holding 206,811 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.28 million in MULN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $0.26 million in MULN stock with ownership of nearly 28.684% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Mullen Automotive Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 25 institutional holders increased their position in Mullen Automotive Inc. [NASDAQ:MULN] by around 810,814 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 88,941 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 397,195 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,296,950 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MULN stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 753,328 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 70,115 shares during the same period.