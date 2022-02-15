why Kosmos Energy Ltd. [KOS] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $6.17

Kosmos Energy Ltd. [NYSE: KOS] traded at a high on 02/11/22, posting a 12.76 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $4.86. The company report on February 8, 2022 that Kosmos Energy to Host Fourth Quarter 2021 Results and Webcast on February 28, 2022.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE/LSE: KOS) announced today the following schedule for its fourth quarter 2021 results:.

Earnings Release: Monday, February 28, 2022, pre-UK market open via Business Wire, Regulatory News Service, and the Company’s website at www.kosmosenergy.com.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 14774098 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Kosmos Energy Ltd. stands at 7.04% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.04%.

The market cap for KOS stock reached $1.95 billion, with 451.89 million shares outstanding and 444.33 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.75M shares, KOS reached a trading volume of 14774098 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Kosmos Energy Ltd. [KOS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KOS shares is $6.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KOS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Kosmos Energy Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 11, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on October 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Kosmos Energy Ltd. stock. On June 08, 2021, analysts increased their price target for KOS shares from 4.50 to 6.25.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kosmos Energy Ltd. is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for KOS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for KOS in the course of the last twelve months was 6.13 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

How has KOS stock performed recently?

Kosmos Energy Ltd. [KOS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.75. With this latest performance, KOS shares gained by 5.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 122.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 68.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KOS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.07 for Kosmos Energy Ltd. [KOS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.08, while it was recorded at 4.54 for the last single week of trading, and 3.27 for the last 200 days.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. [KOS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Kosmos Energy Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Insider trade positions for Kosmos Energy Ltd. [KOS]

There are presently around $1,593 million, or 77.90% of KOS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KOS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 41,696,773, which is approximately 5.962% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 39,652,151 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $192.71 million in KOS stocks shares; and GRANTHAM, MAYO, VAN OTTERLOO & CO. LLC, currently with $136.7 million in KOS stock with ownership of nearly -1.93% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kosmos Energy Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 91 institutional holders increased their position in Kosmos Energy Ltd. [NYSE:KOS] by around 29,023,606 shares. Additionally, 77 investors decreased positions by around 32,903,800 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 265,851,348 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 327,778,754 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KOS stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,037,492 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 3,287,157 shares during the same period.