Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Vodafone Group Public Limited Company [VOD]. What else is Wall St. saying

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company [NASDAQ: VOD] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.18% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.38%.

Over the last 12 months, VOD stock dropped by -1.82%. The one-year Vodafone Group Public Limited Company stock forecast points to a potential upside of 26.44. The average equity rating for VOD stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $50.01 billion, with 2.72 billion shares outstanding and 2.70 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.85M shares, VOD stock reached a trading volume of 5918946 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Vodafone Group Public Limited Company [VOD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VOD shares is $25.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VOD stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Vodafone Group Public Limited Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Bernstein raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on September 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Vodafone Group Public Limited Company stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vodafone Group Public Limited Company is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for VOD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.72.

VOD Stock Performance Analysis:

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company [VOD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.38. With this latest performance, VOD shares gained by 13.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VOD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.49 for Vodafone Group Public Limited Company [VOD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.23, while it was recorded at 18.66 for the last single week of trading, and 16.65 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Vodafone Group Public Limited Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vodafone Group Public Limited Company [VOD] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.37 and a Gross Margin at +26.28. Vodafone Group Public Limited Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.26.

Return on Total Capital for VOD is now 3.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.10. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.20, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.07. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vodafone Group Public Limited Company [VOD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 121.42. Additionally, VOD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.84, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 106.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.97.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vodafone Group Public Limited Company [VOD] managed to generate an average of $952 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.Vodafone Group Public Limited Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company [VOD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,357 million, or 9.70% of VOD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VOD stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 26,050,832, which is approximately -8.842% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; HOTCHKIS & WILEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 22,492,205 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $418.58 million in VOD stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $314.73 million in VOD stock with ownership of nearly 17.669% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vodafone Group Public Limited Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 236 institutional holders increased their position in Vodafone Group Public Limited Company [NASDAQ:VOD] by around 18,588,522 shares. Additionally, 277 investors decreased positions by around 31,900,160 shares, while 100 investors held positions by with 183,616,390 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 234,105,072 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VOD stock had 79 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,497,036 shares, while 63 institutional investors sold positions of 1,823,958 shares during the same period.