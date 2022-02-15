Wall Street Analyst Downgrade China Online Education Group [COE]. What else is Wall St. saying

China Online Education Group [NYSE: COE] surged by $0.44 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $2.18 during the day while it closed the day at $2.03. The company report on December 21, 2021 that China Online Education Group Announces Receipt of NYSE Non-Compliance Letter.

China Online Education Group (“51Talk,” or the “Company”) (NYSE: COE) today announced that it has received a letter dated December 20, 2021 (the “Letter”) from the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”), notifying the Company that it is below compliance standards due to the Company’s total market capitalization and stockholders’ equity.

Pursuant to applicable NYSE continued listing standards, a company would be considered “below criteria” by the NYSE if its total market capitalization is less than US$50 million over a 30 trading-day period and its stockholders’ equity is less than US$50 million. A review of the current financial condition of the Company by the NYSE shows that, as of December 17, 2021, the Company’s 30 trading-day average market capitalization was approximately US$39.3 million and its last reported stockholders’ equity as of June 30, 2021 was approximately negative US$134.2 million. Accordingly, the Company is now subject to the procedures as set forth in Sections 801 and 802 of the NYSE Listed Company Manual, and is required to respond within 90 days of the Letter with a business plan that demonstrates compliance with the continued listing standard within 18 months of receipt of the Letter. The business plan will be reviewed for final disposition by the Listings Operations Committee of the NYSE.

China Online Education Group stock has also gained 130.68% of its value over the past 7 days. However, COE stock has declined by -13.62% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -5.58% and gained 67.77% year-on date.

The market cap for COE stock reached $35.36 million, with 21.76 million shares outstanding and 3.69 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 287.55K shares, COE reached a trading volume of 5768014 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about China Online Education Group [COE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COE shares is $9.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COE stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for China Online Education Group shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 26, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham dropped their target price from $36 to $32. The new note on the price target was released on July 22, 2021, representing the official price target for China Online Education Group stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $36, while Needham analysts kept a Buy rating on COE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for China Online Education Group is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for COE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.10.

COE stock trade performance evaluation

China Online Education Group [COE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 130.68. With this latest performance, COE shares gained by 79.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -92.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 80.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 88.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.79 for China Online Education Group [COE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1500, while it was recorded at 1.3700 for the last single week of trading, and 4.6900 for the last 200 days.

China Online Education Group [COE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and China Online Education Group [COE] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.36 and a Gross Margin at +71.68. China Online Education Group’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, China Online Education Group [COE] managed to generate an average of $8,589 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.36 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.10.China Online Education Group’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

China Online Education Group [COE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $12 million, or 81.60% of COE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COE stocks are: DCM HYBRID RMB FUND INTERNATIONAL, LTD. with ownership of 3,845,414, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.13% of the total institutional ownership; SC CHINA HOLDING LTD, holding 2,668,893 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.24 million in COE stocks shares; and ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $0.57 million in COE stock with ownership of nearly 121.523% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in China Online Education Group stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in China Online Education Group [NYSE:COE] by around 556,453 shares. Additionally, 11 investors decreased positions by around 264,480 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 6,765,551 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,586,484 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COE stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 79,523 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 264,324 shares during the same period.