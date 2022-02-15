Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST] fell -30.87% so far this year. What now?

Upstart Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: UPST] gained 4.58% or 4.58 points to close at $104.60 with a heavy trading volume of 7211071 shares. The company report on January 26, 2022 that Corning Credit Union Selects Upstart for Personal Lending.

Corning Credit Union (CCU), a $2.1 billion credit union with a field of membership that includes more than 1,700 employer groups, associations, and businesses, today announced it has partnered with Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST), a leading artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform, to offer AI-powered personal loans to more people.

It opened the trading session at $100.03, the shares rose to $108.78 and dropped to $97.5487, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for UPST points out that the company has recorded -47.93% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -146.06% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.04M shares, UPST reached to a volume of 7211071 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UPST shares is $218.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UPST stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Upstart Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Equal-Weight. The new note on the price target was released on December 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Upstart Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $350, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on UPST stock. On October 26, 2021, analysts increased their price target for UPST shares from 160 to 330.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Upstart Holdings Inc. is set at 11.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for UPST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.99. Price to Free Cash Flow for UPST in the course of the last twelve months was 37.39.

Trading performance analysis for UPST stock

Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.91. With this latest performance, UPST shares dropped by -4.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UPST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.40 for Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 127.79, while it was recorded at 104.58 for the last single week of trading, and 186.01 for the last 200 days.

Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.04. Upstart Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.56.

Return on Total Capital for UPST is now 3.80, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.99. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.99, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.37. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 27.33. Additionally, UPST Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 21.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST] managed to generate an average of $10,800 per employee.

An analysis of insider ownership at Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST]

There are presently around $4,368 million, or 54.00% of UPST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UPST stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 4,981,542, which is approximately 12.443% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; VULCAN VALUE PARTNERS, LLC, holding 4,845,315 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $484.63 million in UPST stocks shares; and THIRD POINT LLC, currently with $400.08 million in UPST stock with ownership of nearly -67.742% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Upstart Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 353 institutional holders increased their position in Upstart Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:UPST] by around 9,759,750 shares. Additionally, 172 investors decreased positions by around 14,659,981 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 19,254,467 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 43,674,198 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UPST stock had 165 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,700,346 shares, while 100 institutional investors sold positions of 3,271,300 shares during the same period.