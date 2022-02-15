Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] Is Currently -6.52 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Uber Technologies Inc. [NYSE: UBER] loss -6.52% on the last trading session, reaching $35.29 price per share at the time. The company report on February 10, 2022 that CEO’s of UBER, XTMIF, OGGFF, AFRM Discuss Next Billion Dollar Market Opportunities in Fintech, Mobility, and Plant-Based Foods.

Wall Street Reporter, the trusted name in financial news since 1843, has published reports on the latest comments and insights from CEO's of: Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER)

Today’s emerging technologies and lifestyle megatrends are creating billion dollar opportunities for disruptive innovation in how we live, work and play. Wall Street Reporter highlights the latest comments from industry thought leaders shaping our world today, and in the decades ahead:.

Uber Technologies Inc. represents 1.94 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $73.24 billion with the latest information. UBER stock price has been found in the range of $34.48 to $38.65.

If compared to the average trading volume of 31.33M shares, UBER reached a trading volume of 72247611 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UBER shares is $61.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UBER stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Uber Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist dropped their target price from $70 to $65. The new note on the price target was released on February 10, 2022, representing the official price target for Uber Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $80 to $69, while JMP Securities kept a Mkt Outperform rating on UBER stock. On February 10, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for UBER shares from 75 to 65.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Uber Technologies Inc. is set at 2.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for UBER stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.12.

Trading performance analysis for UBER stock

Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.75. With this latest performance, UBER shares dropped by -18.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -41.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UBER stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.98 for Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.22, while it was recorded at 37.82 for the last single week of trading, and 44.08 for the last 200 days.

Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER] shares currently have an operating margin of -21.97 and a Gross Margin at +30.51. Uber Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.84.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.71, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.38.

Uber Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UBER. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Uber Technologies Inc. go to 59.30%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Uber Technologies Inc. [UBER]

There are presently around $50,018 million, or 74.30% of UBER stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UBER stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 104,679,711, which is approximately -16.677% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 96,915,450 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.42 billion in UBER stocks shares; and SB INVESTMENT ADVISERS (UK) LTD, currently with $2.97 billion in UBER stock with ownership of nearly -34.852% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Uber Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 703 institutional holders increased their position in Uber Technologies Inc. [NYSE:UBER] by around 193,653,534 shares. Additionally, 430 investors decreased positions by around 171,938,474 shares, while 149 investors held positions by with 1,051,747,734 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,417,339,742 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UBER stock had 200 new institutional investments in for a total of 48,909,477 shares, while 118 institutional investors sold positions of 31,543,599 shares during the same period.