Transocean Ltd. [RIG] stock Resumed by Evercore ISI analyst, price target now $6

Transocean Ltd. [NYSE: RIG] closed the trading session at $3.73 on 02/11/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $3.61, while the highest price level was $3.82. The company report on February 10, 2022 that The Metals Company Appoints New Independent Board Director & Audit Committee Chair, Achieving 50-50 Gender Parity on Board.

Kathleen McAllister is a seasoned CEO, CFO and Board Director who has held diverse leadership roles in global, capital-intensive companies in the energy value chain, including at Black Hills Corp. (NYSE: BKH), Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE: HMLP) and Transocean Partners LLC (NYSE: RIGP).

McAllister’s appointment – together with earlier appointments of Sheila Khama, Amelia Kinahoi Siamomua and Gina Stryker – brings 50-50 gender parity to TMC’s boardroom. With just three percent of S&P 500 companies’ boards comprised of 50 percent or more women today, TMC is joining a small but rapidly growing number of companies delivering on gender parity goals.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 35.14 percent and weekly performance of -1.32 percent. The stock has been moved at 13.03 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 7.18 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 8.12 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 15.49M shares, RIG reached to a volume of 21293571 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Transocean Ltd. [RIG]:

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Transocean Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 08, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 05, 2021, representing the official price target for Transocean Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $2.50 to $1.15, while Susquehanna kept a Neutral rating on RIG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Transocean Ltd. is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for RIG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for RIG in the course of the last twelve months was 4.88 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

RIG stock trade performance evaluation

Transocean Ltd. [RIG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.32. With this latest performance, RIG shares gained by 7.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RIG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.16 for Transocean Ltd. [RIG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.22, while it was recorded at 3.61 for the last single week of trading, and 3.61 for the last 200 days.

Transocean Ltd. [RIG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Transocean Ltd. [RIG] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.96 and a Gross Margin at +11.77. Transocean Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -17.99.

Return on Total Capital for RIG is now 0.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.81. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.87, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Transocean Ltd. [RIG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 73.24. Additionally, RIG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.28, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 68.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.50.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Transocean Ltd. [RIG] managed to generate an average of -$105,981 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.14.Transocean Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Transocean Ltd. [RIG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,219 million, or 51.80% of RIG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RIG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 51,461,209, which is approximately -5.006% of the company’s market cap and around 7.51% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 47,524,006 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $177.26 million in RIG stocks shares; and VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP, currently with $121.13 million in RIG stock with ownership of nearly 5.11% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Transocean Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 137 institutional holders increased their position in Transocean Ltd. [NYSE:RIG] by around 23,548,740 shares. Additionally, 143 investors decreased positions by around 35,916,760 shares, while 70 investors held positions by with 267,458,975 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 326,924,475 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RIG stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,888,126 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 6,371,406 shares during the same period.