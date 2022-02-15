Suncor Energy Inc. [SU] Stock trading around $29.71 per share: What’s Next?

Suncor Energy Inc. [NYSE: SU] plunged by -$0.4 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $30.165 during the day while it closed the day at $29.71. The company report on February 2, 2022 that Résultats du quatrième trimestre de 2021 de Suncor Énergie.

À moins d’indication contraire, toute l’information financière est non auditée, est présentée en dollars canadiens ($ CA) et a été établie conformément aux Normes internationales d’information financière, plus précisément la Norme comptable internationale 34 Information financière intermédiaire publiée par l’International Accounting Standards Board. Les volumes de production sont présentés selon la participation directe avant redevances, sauf pour les volumes de production liés aux activités de la Société en Libye, qui sont présentés en fonction des principes économiques. Certaines mesures financières du présent communiqué (résultat d’exploitation ajusté, fonds provenant de (affectés à) l’exploitation ajustés, dette nette et flux de fonds disponibles) ne sont pas prescrites par les principes comptables généralement reconnus (les « PCGR ») du Canada. Voir la rubrique « Mesures financières hors PCGR » du présent communiqué. Les références aux activités du secteur Sables pétrolifères ne tiennent pas compte de la participation de Suncor Énergie Inc. dans Fort Hills et Syncrude.

Calgary, Alberta–(Newsfile Corp. – 2 février 2022) – « Suncor (TSX: SU) (NYSE: SU) a généré des fonds provenant des activités d’exploitation ajustés de 3,1 G$, ou 2,17 $ par action ordinaire, au cours du quatrième trimestre de 2021, malgré les difficultés sur le plan de l’exploitation rencontrées vers la fin du trimestre. Ces résultats constituent un sommet trimestriel dans l’histoire de la Société et une augmentation de 11 % par action ordinaire de base par rapport au sommet par action atteint au trimestre précédent, a déclaré Mark Little, président et chef de la direction. La hausse de nos flux de trésorerie en 2021 nous a permis de dépasser nos cibles de rendement pour les actionnaires de l’exercice, ce qui s’est traduit par une augmentation des dividendes et une accélération des rachats d’actions, tout en consolidant notre bilan grâce à la réduction accélérée de la dette. ».

Suncor Energy Inc. stock has also gained 2.48% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SU stock has inclined by 15.29% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 57.61% and gained 18.70% year-on date.

The market cap for SU stock reached $40.89 billion, with 1.48 billion shares outstanding and 1.44 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.52M shares, SU reached a trading volume of 10739188 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SU shares is $30.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SU stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. have made an estimate for Suncor Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 04, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on February 04, 2022, representing the official price target for Suncor Energy Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Suncor Energy Inc. is set at 0.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for SU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.32. Price to Free Cash Flow for SU in the course of the last twelve months was 11.92 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

Suncor Energy Inc. [SU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.48. With this latest performance, SU shares gained by 6.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 57.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 58.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.76 for Suncor Energy Inc. [SU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.55, while it was recorded at 29.21 for the last single week of trading, and 23.43 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Suncor Energy Inc. [SU] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.06 and a Gross Margin at +45.13. Suncor Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.53.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.38, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.89.

Suncor Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Suncor Energy Inc. go to 8.00%.

There are presently around $25,511 million, or 68.50% of SU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SU stocks are: ROYAL BANK OF CANADA with ownership of 77,055,637, which is approximately 2.349% of the company’s market cap and around 0.01% of the total institutional ownership; DODGE & COX, holding 55,104,954 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.66 billion in SU stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.43 billion in SU stock with ownership of nearly 0.809% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Suncor Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 231 institutional holders increased their position in Suncor Energy Inc. [NYSE:SU] by around 62,871,032 shares. Additionally, 221 investors decreased positions by around 77,722,214 shares, while 76 investors held positions by with 706,665,206 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 847,258,452 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SU stock had 83 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,130,641 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 27,539,065 shares during the same period.