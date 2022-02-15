Skillz Inc. [SKLZ] Stock trading around $4.18 per share: What’s Next?

Skillz Inc. [NYSE: SKLZ] price plunged by -3.24 percent to reach at -$0.14. The company report on February 7, 2022 that Skillz Announces Date for Fourth Quarter 2021 Results.

Skillz Inc. (NYSE: SKLZ) (“Skillz”), the leading mobile games platform bringing fair and fun competition to players worldwide, today announced that it will release its fourth quarter 2021 results after the close of the market on Wednesday, February 23, 2022.

Skillz will post a stockholder letter discussing the fourth quarter results on its investor relations website at http://investors.skillz.com. A live question and answer conference call and audio webcast with analysts and investors will begin at 5:30pm Eastern Time (ET).

A sum of 12549932 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 13.82M shares. Skillz Inc. shares reached a high of $4.51 and dropped to a low of $4.11 until finishing in the latest session at $4.18.

The one-year SKLZ stock forecast points to a potential upside of 71.87. The average equity rating for SKLZ stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Skillz Inc. [SKLZ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SKLZ shares is $14.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SKLZ stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Skillz Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 08, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 03, 2021, representing the official price target for Skillz Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Skillz Inc. is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for SKLZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.28.

SKLZ Stock Performance Analysis:

Skillz Inc. [SKLZ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.17. With this latest performance, SKLZ shares dropped by -33.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -63.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -88.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SKLZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.52 for Skillz Inc. [SKLZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.48, while it was recorded at 4.21 for the last single week of trading, and 11.87 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Skillz Inc. Fundamentals:

Skillz Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.10 and a Current Ratio set at 7.10.

Skillz Inc. [SKLZ] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $779 million, or 53.00% of SKLZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SKLZ stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 24,089,428, which is approximately 27.89% of the company’s market cap and around 4.90% of the total institutional ownership; ATLAS VENTURE ASSOCIATES IX, LLC, holding 22,909,859 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $95.76 million in SKLZ stocks shares; and WILDCAT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $88.89 million in SKLZ stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

150 institutional holders increased their position in Skillz Inc. [NYSE:SKLZ] by around 24,644,392 shares. Additionally, 118 investors decreased positions by around 38,620,929 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 123,047,121 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 186,312,442 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SKLZ stock had 72 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,329,955 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 5,384,220 shares during the same period.