ROTH Capital slashes price target on Hecla Mining Company [HL] – find out why.

Hecla Mining Company [NYSE: HL] jumped around 0.07 points on Monday, while shares priced at $5.49 at the close of the session, up 1.29%. The company report on February 14, 2022 that Hecla 2021 Financial Results Conference Call/Webcast and Virtual Investor Event.

Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) today announced it will issue a news release reporting its fourth quarter and full-year 2021 financial results before market open on Tuesday, February 22, 2022.

Hecla Mining Company stock is now 5.17% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. HL Stock saw the intraday high of $5.535 and lowest of $5.345 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 9.42, which means current price is +19.87% above from all time high which was touched on 01/20/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.91M shares, HL reached a trading volume of 10413926 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Hecla Mining Company [HL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HL shares is $7.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HL stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Hecla Mining Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 27, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on September 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Hecla Mining Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $5.75, while Cantor Fitzgerald analysts kept a Hold rating on HL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hecla Mining Company is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for HL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for HL in the course of the last twelve months was 34.14 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

How has HL stock performed recently?

Hecla Mining Company [HL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.19. With this latest performance, HL shares gained by 5.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.40 for Hecla Mining Company [HL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.13, while it was recorded at 5.33 for the last single week of trading, and 6.27 for the last 200 days.

Hecla Mining Company [HL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Hecla Mining Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Insider trade positions for Hecla Mining Company [HL]

There are presently around $1,710 million, or 62.20% of HL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 50,767,632, which is approximately 0.927% of the company’s market cap and around 1.51% of the total institutional ownership; VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP, holding 46,917,332 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $254.29 million in HL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $219.29 million in HL stock with ownership of nearly 3.929% of the company’s market capitalization.

118 institutional holders increased their position in Hecla Mining Company [NYSE:HL] by around 28,745,648 shares. Additionally, 118 investors decreased positions by around 29,161,445 shares, while 61 investors held positions by with 257,638,426 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 315,545,519 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HL stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,385,770 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 1,476,221 shares during the same period.