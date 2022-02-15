Raymond James lifts Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Texas Instruments Incorporated [NASDAQ: TXN] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.17% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.40%. The company report on January 26, 2022 that TI to webcast capital management review.

Texas Instruments Incorporated (TI) (Nasdaq: TXN) will webcast the company’s capital management review on Thursday, February 3, at 10 a.m. Central time.

During the webcast, Rafael Lizardi, senior vice president and chief financial officer, and Dave Pahl, vice president and head of Investor Relations, will share TI’s strategy to maximize long-term growth of free cash flow per share. They will also review TI’s 2021 performance against its stated capital management metrics and discuss management’s expectations for performance in the years ahead.

Over the last 12 months, TXN stock dropped by -10.12%. The one-year Texas Instruments Incorporated stock forecast points to a potential upside of 18.78. The average equity rating for TXN stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $155.76 billion, with 923.00 million shares outstanding and 921.78 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.79M shares, TXN stock reached a trading volume of 7466715 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TXN shares is $200.03 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TXN stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Texas Instruments Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on February 14, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on February 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Texas Instruments Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $195 to $180, while UBS kept a Neutral rating on TXN stock. On January 26, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for TXN shares from 208 to 206.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Texas Instruments Incorporated is set at 6.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for TXN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for TXN in the course of the last twelve months was 64.69 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.60.

TXN Stock Performance Analysis:

Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.40. With this latest performance, TXN shares dropped by -11.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -10.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TXN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.20 for Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 183.70, while it was recorded at 169.37 for the last single week of trading, and 188.32 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Texas Instruments Incorporated Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN] shares currently have an operating margin of +49.14 and a Gross Margin at +66.69. Texas Instruments Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +42.17.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 68.70, with Return on Assets sitting at 35.14.

Texas Instruments Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.60 and a Current Ratio set at 5.30.

TXN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TXN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Texas Instruments Incorporated go to 10.00%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated [TXN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $126,949 million, or 86.10% of TXN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TXN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 84,942,678, which is approximately 0.227% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 73,785,202 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.13 billion in TXN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6.61 billion in TXN stock with ownership of nearly 2.932% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Texas Instruments Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 1,071 institutional holders increased their position in Texas Instruments Incorporated [NASDAQ:TXN] by around 37,424,409 shares. Additionally, 751 investors decreased positions by around 34,126,607 shares, while 294 investors held positions by with 700,647,050 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 772,198,066 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TXN stock had 209 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,419,067 shares, while 100 institutional investors sold positions of 3,662,587 shares during the same period.